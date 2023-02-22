Matthew Flores opened the Monday Mixed League with an excellent 268 game and then finished the set with individual games of 225 and 226 for a 719 total.
He started competition with the front eight strikes before leaving the 4 pin for a spare. In the 10th he left a solid 7 which he spared and struck on the fill ball for his big game. After starting the second game with three nine pin counts and an open in the four frames, he switched balls to give him a better reaction in the transition and he rolled a five bagger in each of his last two games.
The ball change helped Matthew regain momentum for a 24 strike performance and stay ahead of brother Jacob.
Jacob Silgero posted the second high set in the same league with a 257 high game helping towards a 687. Silgero also rolled a 671 in last Thursday Night Sundowners competition.
Robert Mejia and Robert Lyman had a close battle for the top score in last Thursday Night’s action with Mejia edging Lyman by one pin. Mejia posted individuals of 263, 237, 178 for a 678 and Lyman rolled games of 213, 221, 243 for 677. Three open frames in the third game hurt Mejia’s score.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Nick Picard (255-675), Woody Wood (674), Danny Reissig (257-670), Mark Svatek (669/668), Larry Hall (660), David Matthews (656), Tamarcus Bennett (654), Jordan Glass (262-652), Gary Hatter Jr. (256-651), T.J. Mooney (650), John Koliba (279), Sterling Kocian (261), Mike Unger (252), DoLee Knowlan (250), and senior bowler Don Smith opening league play with a great 257 game.
Kayla Shaffer had a rough start in Monday Mixed action until she made the right adjustment by moving her eyes to a mark further inside due to more lane dressing. After starting with a 154 game, she adjusted and rolled games of 223 and 214 to finish with a 591 series to top the women for the week.
Sharon Guinn may have had the same problem in the same league by posting individual games of 150, 227, and 201 for a 578 total and second high.
Terri Mason with a 568 and Trudy Wortham with a great 248 individual also scored well.
A reminder that the early entry deadline for the local city tournaments, 16th Annual Open City Tournament, 16th Annual Women’s City Tournament, and the 38th Annual Senior Tournament (Bowlers 50 and above) is Thursday March 2 at the close of the Century Lanes business.
Members of each team entry submitted by March 2 will have their name included in a drawing for a bowling ball donated by Century Lanes. The final entry deadline will be Sunday March 12 at close of business.
The televised PBA Tour will be in full swing starting on March 12 with the Go Bowling NASCAR Invitational on Fox Sports 1 at 11 a.m. The Tournament of Champions will be telecast for three straight days starting with match play on March 17 at 9 p.m. and the 18th at 6:30 pm local times. The TOC finals will be live on Sunday, March 19 at noon.
OVER THE HILL 1ST 3 MEN & A LADY Women: C. Wilson 504; D. Peters 488; D. Cooley 473; Men: D. Smith 257-573; Eric Smith 219-570; W. Wood 221-546; R. Estrada 544; A. Garcia 536; J. Weber 214-529; M. Mathieu 517; B. Korczynski 504; Elmo Smith 201; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GLORY BOWL Women: K. Shaffer 223-591; S. Guinn 227-578; L. Diaz 521; C. Tudor 519; L. Hammack 510; D. Kern 506; Men: M. Flores 268-719; J. Silgero 257-687; N. Picard 255-675;W. Wood 242-674; M. Svatek 246-668; D. Matthews 236-656; T. Bennett 224-654; G. Hatter Jr. 256-651; J. Koliba 279-647; C. Diaz 622; R. Silgero 227-621; D. Knowlan 250-618; D. Tamm 616; J. Matson 614; A. Thompson 614; A. Rolette 613; Chris Benavides 607; L. Hall 233-598; R. Lyman 596; K. Schupbach 596; M. Gshwind 593; Jacob Benavides 588; A. Whitehead 234-586; R. North 584; M. Stacy 582; J. Martinez 582; W. Klekar 575; B. Marques 567; J. Benavides 565; JP Reyna 562; B. Tesch 225-558; J. Pesi 558; R. Marques 557; TJ Mooney 557; I. Stuart 232-556; A. Adames 553; J. Pennell 229; A. Perez 244; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST (tie) HUUGS and FACE DOWN PINS UP Women: T. Mason 568; T. Wortham 248-551; C. Guerra 214-541; J. McNary 210-522; Men: R. Mejia 263-678; R. Lyman 243-677; J. Silgero 247-671; D. Reisig 257-670; M. Svatek 248-669; L. Hall 235-660; Jordan Glass 262-652; T.J. Mooney 246-650; JD Villalobos 238-649; B. Hammack 248-645; G. Hatter Jr. 245-644; S. Kocian 261-631; C. Hammack 625; N. Picard 246-621; S. Dickinson 243-620; D. Matthews 618; M. Unger 252-616; T. Bennett 612; J. Meyer 605; S. Snow 248-603; R. Mason 602; J. Tweedle 600; R. Silgero 598; B. Asby 598; J. Matson 595; Justin glass 592; A. Rester 591; C. Reeves 591; D. Hale 238-588; H. Hernandez 588; J. Shoup 225-586; B. Marques 583; A. Adames 582; J. Martinez 579; R. Marques 577; D. Knowlan 568; JP Reyna 244-563; S. Zeplin 555; W. Klekar 554; CAPTAIN’S (No Tap) 1ST DETAR BABES Women: C. Wilson 221-551; L. Gonzalez D. Cooley 210-518; C. Goode 515; B>J> Mathiews 206-500; SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 4 Girls: M. Leur 96-177; Boys: K. Martinez 105-186; N. Payne 183; J. Garza 104-178; SPRING YOUTH 1ST TEAM 5 R. Shoup 117-325; Boys: Avan Diaz 188-503; Austin Diaz 176-467; E. Dunn 172;