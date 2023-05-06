Calhoun was hoping to head to its prom Saturday night with at least another week of baseball ahead.
Instead, the Sandcrabs will be putting up their equipment after dropping Games 2 and 3 of their best-of-three Class 4A bi-district series against Floresville.
Floresville won Game 2 11-4 and captured a 9-3 win in Game 2 on a muggy Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
The Tigers improved to 15-8-1 and advanced to the area round against the Hidalgo-Bishop winner.
Calhoun, which had won Game 1 12-4, ended the season with a 19-13 record.
“I don’t want to blame anybody,” said Calhoun head coach Scott Elliott. “I just feel as a pitching staff, we left balls up for them to hit. They were able to hit the ball well because we were leaving balls over the middle of the plate.”
Floresville had 13 hits in Game 2, including home runs by Andrew Salinas and Aiden Juarez.
Juarez added another home run in Game 3 when the Tigers had 10 hits and scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to break the game open.
In addition, Floresville scored eight of its runs in Game 2, and seven of its runs in Game 3 with two outs.
“You have to give them credit,” Elliott said. “They battled, and they fought off pitches and they didn’t strikeout. They’re hard outs. We just weren’t able to put them away.”
Calhoun had six hits in Game 2 and five in Game 3, including three hits by Iann Cobos in Game 2, and a solo home run by Ricky Martinez in Game 3.
The Sandcrabs left eight runners on base in Game 2, and left six runners on in Game 3.
“After the first game,” Elliott said, “our hitters didn’t hit the ball as well.”
Calhoun loses only three seniors, but Elliott doesn’t expect the competition to get any easier.
“We’re raring to come back next year,” he said. “Of course, other guys in our district bring guys back too, so it’s no cakewalk. We’re going to have to come back really improved next year for sure.”
Class 4A Bi-District
Floresville 11, Calhoun 4
Floresville 213 102 2 — 11 13 2
Calhoun 101 002 0 — 4 6 4
W: Bryan Cardenas. L: David Cano. Highlights: (F) Andrew Salinas 2-for-4, solo HR, 2 RBIs; Nader Eulamhusein 2-for-4, 2 R; Jacob Villarreal 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Aiden Juarez 3-for-5, 2-run HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Luke Cardenas 1-for-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI. (C) Iann Cobos 3-for-4, R, 2 RBIs.
Floresville 9, Calhoun 3
Calhoun 002 010 0 — 3 5 1
Floresville 102 105 x — 9 10 2
W: Rene Vasquez. L: Iann Cobos. Highlights: (C) Ricky Martinez 2-for-4, solo HR; Kadin Resendez 1-for-3, 3B, 2 RBIs, (F) Aiden Juarez 2-for-4, 3-run HR; Nader Eulamhusein 2-for-3, R; Coy Mainz 2-for-3, R. Records: Calhoun 19-13; Floresville 15-8-1. Note: Floresville wins series 2-1.