Arthur Griffin walked off Victoria Country Club’s ninth green unaware of what he had almost done.
The Ponte Verda Beach, Fla. golfer carded an opening round 8-under-par 62 on Wednesday to lead the field at the All Pro Tour’s 27th Mac Haik and Lincoln Victoria Open.
He was two strokes from breaking current PGA Tour player Max McGreevy’s 2018 record round of 61, which was 10-under at the time.
“McGreevy is a pretty good (measuring) stick,” Griffin said. “So to be close to what he shot is a huge boost of confidence. I like where my game’s at. I’ve just gotta keep going. That’s my mindset for the next three days.”
The Charleston Southern University grad took advantage of an early 8:10 a.m. tee time, meaning he got out in front before a hellacious 20-mph wind wreaked havoc on the course.
“We got really lucky with being off early in the morning,” he said. “I’m not seeing many low scores out there in the afternoon when the wind’s blowing.”
Griffin went on to knock down a round-best nine birdies and carded only one bogey to hold a three-shot lead over Paris resident Tanner Napier (-5).
Griffin went bogey-free on his second nine with four birdies, including three straight from the second to the fourth holes.
“Today was one of those days where it felt like I couldn’t do a whole lot wrong,” he said. “It was pretty easy out there. I think I had five birdies within 2 or 3 feet. I was hitting the ball well and made a few putts.”
Wednesday’s success has been a long time coming for the 26-year-old, who currently holds status with the PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica.
Griffin missed the cuts at the Coke Dr Pepper Open (-4) and the Paragon Casino Championship (+3) in consecutive weeks on the APT prior to the Open.
“I’ve been close,” Griffin said. “I’ve been hitting it really well, but the putter’s been really cold for me. Luckily, I made a few putts today and kept it in front of me all day. I’m happy with where my game is. Just have been waiting for it to kind of come together and get some low ones.”
Victoria locals eye cut day
A pair of Victoria locals are hoping to survive Thursday’s cut day after the first round.
The tournament will trim the field to the top 40 and any ties after the second round. As it sat Wednesday, that line was 2-over.
Victoria Country Club lead pro Joe Mitchell and Benjamin Lake sat tied for 75th and 58th at 6- and 4-over, respectively, after the first day.
Jake Truss was tied for 97th after shooting 78 to open the tournament, six strokes back of the top 40.
