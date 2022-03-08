Flour Bluff used six-run fifth and seventh innings to pull away from Victoria East 17-6 Tuesday in a District 29-5A softball matchup at the Youth Sports Complex.
“I thought we fought a lot tonight. We never gave up. Unfortunately, there were just a few too many crooked numbers up there today,” said East coach Melissa Buck.
Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the third, the Lady Titans’ offense came to life and put five runs on the scoreboard.
East opened the frame with two singles. They then pushed across a run on a sacrifice fly, followed by a run scored via a wild pitch. Brooke Escalona capped off the rally with a 2 run triple.
Unfortunately for East, the Lady Hornets’ pitching staff was able to keep their bats at bay for the remainder of the evening.
“We were hitting the ball hard there in the third. We took advantage of their mistakes, but when you hit the ball hard, people are more likely to make mistakes. This pitcher shut us down with 13 strikeouts last year, so putting the ball in play was a win,” Buck said.
The Lady Titans only struck out three times in the ballgame. They were able to put pressure on the Lady Hornets defense. But Flour Bluff was up to the test for the majority of the ballgame.
Escalona, Tatiana Rocha, Mia De Los Santos, Kelsey Perez, and Madison Lemons each had multiple hits for East. Escalona led the way with 3 hits and 2 RBI. Rocha had 2 RBI followed by an RBI by Lemons.
“I was really happy with the beginning of the game. We were on it, we were hitting the ball, and we were loud. Towards the 5th inning our momentum was kind of down, and I think that is what hurt us,” Perez said.
Perez and her teammates will turn their attention to crosstown rival Victoria West this Friday.
“It’s going to be a really exciting game. They are going to be hyped up, we’re going to be hyped up, it’s just going to come down to who wants it more,” Perez said.
District 29-5A
Flour Bluff 17, Victoria East 6
FBHS 130 160 6 — 17 20 0
VEHS 005 001 0 — 6 16 4
W: Moreno L: Amador Highlights: (VE) Tatiana Rocha 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Brooke Escalona 3-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 3B; Madison Lemons 2-for-4, 1 RBI. Record: East 7-13, 0-3.
