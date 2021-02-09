Victoria West has faced a tall task since coming back from a two-week forced break.
After playing three games last week, the Warriors faced off against Flour Bluff Tuesday in a battle of the top teams in District 29-5A.
The Warriors came into the game one game ahead of Flour Bluff in the district standings and was looking to keep themselves ahead of the Hornets.
But Flour Bluff (13-2 in district) outlasted West 65-60 in the game, leaving both teams with a battle in the last week of district for the top seed.
The loss was the second straight for West (13-4, 11-2), which lost last Friday against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
“Tonight didn’t go how we wanted it to,” said Victoria West senior Kevin Rankin. “We have to come in ready to work tomorrow, forget about what happened tonight and look ahead. We know we have to win every game in front of us from here on out.”
Flour Bluff took an early lead, but West battled back. The first quarter included a number of lead changes, but Flour Bluff ended leading 15-10.
The Hornets again increased their lead to start the second half, but West again battled back. The Warriors took the lead, but Flour Bluff again took the lead at half, 29-27.
“This isn’t the end of the world for us,” said Victoria West head coach Pat Erskine. “We’ve lost two games in district, and the team we lost to tonight has lost two games in district. We’ve lost two in a row, but before that we won 14 in a row. But now is when we’ve hit that fork in the road, and we either have to take it on the chin and move right or go down the wrong path. I just hope we choose the right one.”
Flour Bluff controlled the third quarter and never trailed until Dion Green put West ahead in the fourth quarter.
Flour Bluff answered back with a three on the next possession and while the Warriors trimmed the lead to two multiple times, but Flour Bluff made free throws down the stretch and held off West for the win.
“We know what we have to do,” Green said. “We’re going to go out there and work harder than everyone else in the district. We have to just be more focused and come to work everyday for practice and games.”
Rankin finished the night with 24 while Green had 15 points.
“In the last four games, that light switch has been on for Dion,” said West assistant coach Cody McDonald. “If you look at the last four games, you can see he’s just gotten more comfortable with the game and his role, and hes executing it very well.”
The win ties West and Flour Bluff in the district standings. If both teams win out the rest of the way, they would end tied for the district lead.
Including the game against Flour Bluff, West will face three games in the next four days. Wednesday, they play against Corpus Christi Moody, and on Friday, they play against Corpus Christi King.
With a team that has played so many games back-to-back, Erskine knows they will have to fight through fatigue to win the rest of their games.
“We just have to manage the kids and the way we substitute,” Erskine said. “It’s kind of like tournament season. We are playing all these games in the last two weeks, and we just have to find a way to keep them fresh and go out there and win.”
Flour Bluff 65, Victoria West 60
Points: (FB) Damien Amador 24, Henry Ibarra 14, Andrew Jones 13, Jayden Terrell 8, Alec Roberson 4, Hayden Wilson 2; (W) Kevin Rankin 24, Dion Green 15, Omar Posada 10, D’Andre Fillmore 4, La’Trell Barfield 3, Jadyn Smith 3
3-Pointers: Posada 2, Barfield, Rankin, Amador 2, Ibarra 2, Jones 2; Halftime: Flour Bluff 29-27; Records: West 13-4, 11-2; Flour Bluff: 13-2 in district
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.