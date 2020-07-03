UHV baseball coach Terry Puhl announced the signing of Justin Mireles of Corpus Christi to the UHV baseball team for the 2021 season.
Mireles is a 2020 graduate of Flour Bluff High School where he was a four-year member of the varsity baseball team. The right-handed pitcher also played first and third for Flour Bluff.
He was named the All-District 29-5A second team as a junior and earned recognition on the Canyon Lake all-tournament team. He was twice named the 1440 KEYS athlete of the week.
“I feel UHV is a great environment to not only continue my baseball career, but to continue my academic career,” said Mireles on his commitment. “Also, UHV offers a smaller classroom environment and a more personal college learning experience which will make a positive a positive impact on my future. In addition, UHV is a short drive from home.”
