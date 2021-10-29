St. Joseph coach James Duprie understands the importance of Saturday’s TAPPS Division II, District 4 game against The Woodlands Christian Academy.
The Flyers’ playoff hopes hang in the balance of the outcome of Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium.
A St. Joseph (4-4, 0-3) victory over the Warriors (6-2, 1-2) of 18 points or more and a win next week over Spring Frassati assures a playoff berth.
A win Saturday and next week, combined with a Houston Lutheran South win over The Woodlands Christian next week would also clinch the Flyers a spot in the postseason.
Regardless, the ball is in the Flyers’ hands and a win Saturday is of upmost importance.
“The best case scenario is that we win by 18 and win next week, then we don’t have to worry about any other outcomes,” Duprie said. “We just need to take care of business.”
The Flyers had a rough outing last week, losing 63-7 to Fort Bend Christian.
Behind Jackson Stefka and Gage Barrera, the Flyers were able to rush for 269 yards. Logan Meador scored in the first quarter on a 30-yard run.
The Woodlands Christian features a predominately run-oriented offense, but will throw the ball on occasion.
Monroe Hobbs and the St. Joseph defensive front has prepared to slow the run game.
The offense, behind Barrera, who is fourth in the area in rushing with 1,110 yards, will attempt to control the clock.
The Flyers will need to take advantage of every opportunity they have to score.
“We have to finish our drives in the red zone,” Duprie said. “We had around 400 yards in offense against Fort Bend Christian. We were inside the 15-yard line four times and only came out with one touchdown. If we finish the drives offensively and play solid defense, we have a chance. That’s all we can ask at this point.”
