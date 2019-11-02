EDNA – KeAon Griffin rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns to help St. Joseph run off with a 55-0 TAPPS Division II, District 5 win over Houston Westbury Christian on Friday night at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
Griffin carried only nine time and scored on runs of 22, 37, 54 and 60 yards.
The Flyers improved 5-3 overall and moved to 2-2 in district, improving its playoff position heading into its final district game at Cypress Christian.
St. Joseph’s Quincy Johnson carried eight times for 109 yards and scored on runs of 4 and 23 yards.
J’Den Miller threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jacoby Robinson for the Flyers first touchdown.
St. Joseph also scored on a 16-yard fumble return by Alex Angerstein.
The Wildcats (1-8, 0-4) lost three fumbles and St. Joseph’s Matthew Janak intercepted a pass.
