YOAKUM — St. Joseph needed a victory Friday night against Austin St. Michael’s to put themselves into prime position for a TAPPS Division II, District 3 playoff spot. The Flyers, hosting the game in Yoakum, were unable to overcome back-to-back turnovers in the first quarter, propelling the Crusaders to a 17-point lead and 51-to-18 loss for St. Joseph.
The game started well for St. Michael’s (4-4, 4-2) as they took the opening kick and drove the field looking for a score. Crusader running back Malachi Smith broke free and was cruising towards the end zone but lost control of the ball as he was about to score. The ball bounced out of the end zone, resulting in a touchback for the Flyers.
St. Joseph (3-6, 2-4) was unable to capitalize on the mistake as they were forced to punt.
The Flyers defense held strong on the following Crusader possession, forcing a 37-yard field goal by Sam Stone.
Following the field goal, the miscues for the Flyers ensued. Deep in their own territory, quarterback Aiden Aragon pitched the ball to Gage Barrera. Barrera was unable to handle the pitch and St. Michael’s recovered on the 12-yard line. The immediately scored on a 5-yard run by Marc Pantoja.
On the very next Flyer offensive play, the snap was mishandled and the Crusaders recovered once again on the 12. Will Garcia completed an 11-yard pass to Jason Stokes, and just like that, the first quarter ended with St. Michael’s in front, 17-0.
“Down by 17 is a hard hole to come out of. I think nerves got to the younger players at the start and then we dug ourselves a hole that’s hard to come back from,” head coach James Duprie said.
The Flyers offense cleaned up the turnovers beginning in the second quarter, but were outscored 17-6 in the before the half.
The Crusaders had a pair of touchdown passes and a field goal in the second quarter.
Barrera was able to put the Flyers on the board on a 3-yard run in the second. Barrera had 200 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.
“It was a rough game. We came out confident but it just didn’t go our way. I thank all my guys on the offensive line for their effort tonight,” Barrera said.
Entering the second half down 34-6, the Flyers continued to battle. Jace Saddler scored early in the third quarter on a 4-yard run while the defense held the Crusaders to one touchdown in the third.
St. Michael’s added a 28-yard field goal and returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, ending their scoring on the evening.
The Flyers played to the final whistle as Aiden Aragon threw a Hail Mary pass 51 yards as time expired. Luis Garay leaped into the air and brought down the pass for a score.
While the game did not go as Duprie would have liked, there is still a mathematical chance for a playoff spot.
“We are going to have to check the other games to see if there is a chance for us to get in the playoffs. We will see what the scenario is for us to have a chance of getting in,” he said.
As far as preparing for next week’s game against Hyde Park, Duprie will need to assess the Flyer’s injury situation.
“We are going to have to evaluate and see who is healthy and who can go. We are going to put a game plan and go out and try to win next week,” Duprie said.