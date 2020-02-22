SEALY – Quincy Johnson was more than satisfied with St. Joseph’s effort in the TAPPS Class 5A regional round.
But Johnson knew the Flyers lacked the execution necessary to move to the next round.
“I think we left it all out there,” Johnson said. “We lost some rebounds hitting the ground that we should have had. You can’t go back.”
St. Joseph will have to look ahead to next season after dropping a 69-63 decision to Houston Lutheran South on Saturday at the Sealy gym.
The Pioneers improved to 16-7 and advanced to the state tournament. They will meet Houston Westbury in a semifinal game.
The Flyers advanced a round further than last season before ending the year with a 21-6 record.
“I feel like we just started off slow,” said KeAon Griffin. “We needed to come back. We were coming back, but we just couldn’t finish up.”
Lutheran South scored the game’s first eight points and led 32-24 at halftime.
“We got started really late and we had some shots that didn’t fall,” said St. Joseph coach Michael Blank. “We had some good looks. We just didn’t knock them down early. We might have played a little tight early until we got comfortable, and that proved to be the difference in the game.”
The Flyers battled back and took a 38-37 lead with 2:25 in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Griffin, who had a team-high 23 points.
St. Joseph was able to go ahead twice in the fourth quarter, but the Pioneers went ahead to stay on a free throw by Jake Justice, who had a game-high 26 points, with 3:54 remaining.
“We knew they were pretty good,” Griffin said. “We watched film on them all week. We were prepared for what they had against us. Unfortunately, we just didn’t have the right things today.”
A pivotal moment occurred with 1:34 left in the fourth quarter with the Flyers down 59-55.
A technical foul was assessed against Lutheran South, but St. Joseph missed the two free throws and failed to score on its possession.
“We didn’t shoot well from the line,” Blank said. “We missed 12 from the line, which is definitely the difference in the game. You factor in the missed layups, but give them some credit. They contested around the goal pretty well and we did some things that were kind of uncharacteristic.”
Johnson scored 20 points for the Flyers, and D’Ary Patton had 11, all in the second half.
“I feel like we could have grabbed more rebounds and played better defense,” Johnson said. “We just had a hard time starting off.”
The Pioneers clinched the win by converting all 11 of their free-throw shots in the fourth quarter.
“Anytime you get a chance at the dreams and aspirations of the state tournament, the nerves kick in and it makes it even harder,” Blank said. “They had a great year. We’re definitely building. This was another step forward.”
TAPPS Class 5A Regional
Houston Lutheran South 69, St. Joseph 63
Points: (LS) Paul Lindberg 8, Kam Byrd 2, Justin Rogers 10, Jake Justice 26, Wyatt Maher 11, Tyler Bloskas 7, Braeden Collins 5. (SJ) Quincy Johnson 20, J’Den Miller 2, KeAon Griffin 23, Collin Omecenski 5, Jacoby Robinson 2, D’Ary Patton 11. Halftime: Lutheran South 32-24. 3-pointers: Lindberg 2, Justice 2, Maher 2, Collins, Johnson 3, Griffin, Omecenski, Patton. Records: Lutheran South 16-7; St. Joseph 21-6.
