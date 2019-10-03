The last couple of weeks have been frustrating for St. Joseph. While the circumstances were out of their control, missing the last two games has increased the anticipation of hitting the field again. The Flyers (2-1) will take on the Rocksprings Angoras (3-2) at 6 p.m. in Uvalde.
The Flyers’ game two weeks ago against Tomball Christian Homeschool was cancelled due to weather, while last week’s game was a forfeit by Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
“The team can’t wait,” said St. Joseph coach Bryan Jones. “It’s one thing to think you’re going to play in a game, then it gets cancelled. It’s a little bit of a let down.”
While the Flyer players understood the situations of the two cancelled games, they are ready to get back on the field. With TAAPS Division II, District 5 beginning next week, it is imperative for the Flyers to get back to game speed. While practicing is effective, nothing compares to playing at game speed.
“The last two weeks have given us time to heal,” Jones said. “We fine tuned some things. We spent one full day dedicated to special teams.”
Jones is eager to get his team back on the field.
“We just want to play this game,” he said. “We want to see how we do playing four quarters again. We ramped up the conditioning during the last two weeks. However, there is no substitute for the actual game. At the end of the day it’s all about Friday night.”
Rocksprings is coming off a 64-0 loss at the hands of Brackettville. The Angoras feature a wing-T offense with speed in the backfield.
“Like any West Texas team, they play hard,” Jones said. “They do have a little bit of speed in the backfield. They run the ball right at you.”
