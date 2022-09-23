EDNA — There are times when the ball just does not bounce your way and that is how St. Joseph's game ended Friday night in Edna.
Down 47-40, the Flyers mishandled a handoff exchange at the 9 yard line. Brownsville St. Joseph pounced on the ball with 54 seconds remaining to seal the victory in the two teams TAPPS Division II, District 3 opener.
“We played our hearts out and things just didn’t go our way,” said Flyers running back Gage Barrera.
Barrera had another great game, rushing for 278 yards and four touchdowns.
The Flyers (1-3, 0-1) took the opening possession and drove 75 yards, scoring first on a Barrera 9-yard run. The Flyer offensive front created holes all evening as their backs were able to rush for 349 total yards.
The line did a good job blocking for sophomore quarterback Aiden Aragon, who had an outstanding game, throwing for 172 yards with a touchdown. He completed 12 of 20 passes while leading the high octane offense.
The Flyers' defense had their hands full all evening long with dual-threat quarterback Ethan Gallegos. Gallegos threw for 229 yards with 3 touchdowns while rushing for 169 yards and scoring twice.
“Gallegos is really good. He was their best runner. He pretty much was everything or them. He’s a heck of a player,” said head coach James Duprie.
The Bloodhounds (3-1, 1-0) answered St. Joseph’s first score on a 50-yard pass from Gallegos to Francisco de la Garza.
The two teams continued trading touchdowns in the first quarter. Barrera had a 6-yard run followed with an Aragon pass to Jace Saddler. Saddler had five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Gallegos added another touchdown to de la Garza in between the two Flyer scores.
Bloodhound kick returner Adrian del Pozo had a 77-yard kickoff return to end the scoring for the first quarter.
With the two teams tied at 20 entering the second quarter, the Flyers kept a drive alive on a fake punt that resulted in a first down. Sam Harrell, playing one of the up back positions took a direct snap and ran 8 yards for a Flyer first down. Barrera followed with a 53-yard touchdown run.
Following a Bloodhound touchdown that brought the score to 28-26, St. Joseph ran a reverse to Dominic Alvarez who dashed in from 47 yards, giving the Flyers a 34-26 lead at the half.
“I though we executed well tonight," Duprie said. "There are a couple things we need to clean up, but I feel good about our offense tonight. We have a good group of linemen that are really coming through for us."
Bloodhound running back Juan Pablo Vidaurri sniffed out the end zone on a 3-yard run to begin the third quarter scoring.
Barrera followed with his fourth touchdown of the night as he dove into the end zone from 2 yards out. That would however end the scoring for the Flyers.
Down 40-32, the Bloodhounds scored on a 34-yard run by Gallegos late in the third quarter. They kicked the extra point to put themselves within one.
The two teams slugged it out in the fourth quarter until Gallegos ran in from 2 yards out to put his team in the lead. An unconventional two point conversion in which Gallegos threw a backward pass to lineman Diego de la Garza, brought the game to its final score.
As tough as the loss was, Barrera understands the importance of letting go and moving on to the next game.
“You have to overcome adversity and get better during the week, while preparing for the next district game,” he said.