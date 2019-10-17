St. Joseph looks to rebound from last week’s TAPPS Division II, District 5 30-12 loss to Houston Second Baptist.
The Flyers (3-2, 0-1) will hit the road as they take on Lutheran South (5-1, 1-0) in Houston at 7 p.m.
The Pioneers are coming off a 70-35 victory against district foe Fort Bend Christian Academy.
The Pioneers feature a prolific offense as they are averaging 46 points a game.
Defending the run will be a challenge for the Flyers’ defense tonight as Lutheran South is averaging 226 yards on the ground.
That combines well with their passing attack, which is hitting a mark of 158 yards a game.
The Pioneers feature a spread offense, so limiting big plays in the open field is a must.
Containing senior running back Beau Psencik will also be a key factor for a Flyer victory. Psencik has rushed for 502 yards, averaging 10 yards a carry.
“They like to take shots throwing the ball down the field. They have a really good receiver and running back,” said St. Joseph coach Bryan Jones. “Their quarterback is a sneaky athlete.”
For the Flyers, KeAon Griffin had a breakout game last week against Houston Second Baptist.
Before leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter, Griffin had rushed for 157 yards. The Flyers will look for a more offensive balance tonight as they rushed for 179 yards last week versus 6 yards passing.
“We’re a little banged up but we’ll be OK,” Jones said. “We will be focusing on eliminating turnovers and big plays. “We will also be looking to be a little more balanced on offense.”
The Flyers’ defense has been able to limit the scoring of the opposing offenses, which has given St. Joseph a chance to attack their opponents’ defense.
The linebacker core, led by Daybrien Thomas, who recovered a fumble last week, will look to continue to slow down their opponent.
