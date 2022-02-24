It’s been over a decade since the St. Joseph boys soccer team reached the playoffs.
Behind a group of 10 seniors, the Flyers won eight games this season and qualified for the postseason.
The seniors remember when they won their first non-district game as freshman, snapping a lengthy winless streak. That first win motivated them to continue to build off their success.
“It’s been fun,” said senior goalkeeper Trey Lawrence. “I remember our freshman year getting our first win in like five years. It just continued.”
Finishing as the second-place team in TAPPS District 4, Division II, St. Joseph drew a meeting with Houston Rey Cristo on Thursday at the Field of Dreams.
Rey Cristo used three goals in the first half to down the capture a 5-2 win on a cold, misty evening.
“Making it to playoffs was our big goal at the beginning of the season,” said coach Josh Flowers. “We achieved it, but came up a little short tonight. But it has been over 10 years since we’ve made the playoffs.”
The Flyers fell behind in the first nine minutes when a shot snuck under Lawrence’s dive. The Lions added two goals from Alonzo Guel in the 18th and 27th minutes to take a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Lawrence was forced to make 11 saves, five of which came in the first half. He was called into action to make two saves in the first four minutes of the match.
“I felt like I fell into a groove,” Lawrence said. “My punts weren’t good, but I could stop the ball.”
St. Joseph (8-7-0) had two golden chances to open the scoring in the first five minutes. Alvaro Heredia looked to give the Flyers the lead when his breakaway found the net in the second minute, only to be called offsides.
“It knocks the wind out of your sails a bit, and it’s unfortunate,” Flowers said. “But that’s what you get when you have humans watching humans play a sport. It definitely might have slowed us down a little bit.”
St. Joseph scored its first goal after JoJo Marroquin calmly put a bouncing ball away inside Rey Cristo’s penalty area in the 50th minute to make it 3-1.
Marroquin picked up a second goal in the 74th minute to pull St. Joseph within 5-2.
“Moving forward, he’s definitely going to be an integral part of our game plan,” Flowers said. “He was our second leading scorer this year. Next year, we’ll be leaning on him quite a bit.”
Fort Bend Christian tops Lady Flyers
St. Joseph fell behind early against Fort Bend Christian Academy in the girls’ Division II bi-district game.
Fort Bend scored two goals in the first five minutes of the game and defeated the Lady Flyers 8-1.
Emily Estraca scored the lone goal for St. Joseph.
She had her penalty saved in the 15th minute before finishing the rebound to pull within 2-1 at the time.
St. Joseph ends the season 3-5-0.
“I think our girls had a lot of fun this year,” said coach Kimberly Uetrecht. “We have a young team. A majority of them were freshmen and sophomores. So for them to get this experience in this kind of game is great.”
