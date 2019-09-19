St. Joseph looks to rebound from last weeks 20-14 overtime loss to Industrial. The Flyers (1-1) will look to bounce back when they travel to Houston to play Tomball Christian (0-3).
The Warriors are led by senior running back Solomon Hutchins.
Hutchins is averaging a little over 100 yards per game this season.
“Practice went well this week,” said St. Joseph head coach Bryan Jones. “The guys are ready to get back on the field.”
As the Flyers continue their non district schedule, they look to build upon the success they have had on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. But also hope to work on tightening up a few aspects of their game.
“We want to try and get a little more depth, try to get a few more kids reps,” Jones said. “When district comes, you have to have a little bit of depth to advance to the playoffs.”
Jones sees consistency at all three aspects of the game as key for his teams’ success.
“We want to be crisp when we do things this week, same thing next week,” Jones said. “You’re not going to see a whole lot of new things from us. We just want to fine tune what we’ve been working on in the playbook that we have.”
The special team units are a key to success for the Flyers, and is something the team has been focusing on.
“We’ve been pretty good on special teams so far,” Jones said. “We want to try to get better there. That’s an aspect we’ve been focusing on a little bit more.”
Limiting Warrior big plays will be key for a Flyer victory tonight, as well as containing Hutchins.
“They take a lot of shots downfield,” Jones said. “They have a running back that’s pretty good, he can break a long run. We have to keep the big plays at a minimum.”
