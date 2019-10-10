St. Joseph will kick off its TAPPS Division II, District 5 campaign against undefeated Houston Second Baptist at 7 p.m. Friday at Edna’s Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
The Eagles (5-0) enter Friday night ranked No. 2 in TAPPS Division II, while the Flyers are ranked No. 12, according to the MaxPreps poll.
St. Joseph is coming off a dominate performance against Rocksprings.
The Flyers, led by running back KeAon Griffin, who had touchdown runs of 65, 35, and 45 yards, won 60-0.
They will be looking for that kind of success on the ground as they go up against a stingy Eagle defense. The Eagles have given up a total of 33 points while scoring 231 points.
The Flyers’ defense has only allowed 21 points in three games while the offense has rattled off 113.
The game will come down to execution on offense and containing Second Baptist quarterback Josh Johnson. Johnson will be looking for his favorite target in wide receiver Brent Faseler. The two paired up for two touchdowns in their 56-0 win over KIPP Generations Collegiate.
The Flyers’ season has been chaotic with a game canceled by weather and a forfeit by an opposing team.
Last week their game against Rocksprings in Uvalde was scheduled for 6 p.m., then while on their way to Uvalde, they were informed that due to misinformation with the officials, the game would be played at 7:30 p.m. After arriving, the coaches and officials met and the game started at 7 p.m.
“We just had to flip a switch and go,” said St. Joseph coach Bryan Jones. “At the end of the day, it didn’t really matter – we were just ready to play. We came out real sharp, a little sloppy at times, but for the most part the execution was there.”
“Second Baptist is one of the best private school teams in the state,” Jones added. “Their quarterback makes things happen. He extends plays. They score off the scramble every week. Our secondary will have to stay disciplined.”
Offensively, both teams will look to stay balanced between the run and the pass. The Flyers feature a dual threat quarterback in J’Den Miller to go along with Griffin. He will look to throw to receivers Quincy Johnson, Jacoby Robinson, Drake Hale and Edward Clay.
