St. Joseph's Gage Barrera and Jace Saddler were ready to face a different color jersey.
The Flyers took the field against Mathis on Friday night at Frost Bank Memorial Stadium.
Barrera and Saddler started in the backfield and led the way with a combined 98 yards of rushing in the controlled scrimmage.
Each team had their starters run 24 plays, with the second team running a total of 20.
Barrera, behind strong blocking, churned out 53 yards rushing.
With the Pirates’ defense keying on Barrera, the Flyers ran a misdirection play, resulting in a 41-yard scoring run by Saddler.
Saddler's touchdown was the only score by either team.
“The blocks were set up perfectly and I found the gap between the two safeties,” Saddler said.
Saddler also had a major impact on defense. The starting linebacker helped the Flyers control two big Mathis running backs.
Mathis rushed for 114 yards, but the St. Joseph defense made key third-down stops to prevent the Pirates from scoring.
“Big running backs are always going to be tough to take down," Saddler said. "But if we execute and get in the gaps, we can be successful.”
The Flyers split reps at quarterback between Aiden Aragon and Sam Harrell.
St. Joseph's passing game struggled, as the Mathis defensive front was able to put consistent pressure on the two quarterbacks.
“We will continue to evaluate the quarterback position,” said St. Joseph head coach James Duprie.
Duprie saw positives and areas of improvement on both sides of the ball.
“There’s good, bad, and ugly and we just have to fix what we need to fix and move forward," he said. "Tonight let us know where we are conditioning wise and where we need to be.”
Barrera is confident the Flyers will be ready to begin the season.
“We still need to do some work to get in shape," he said. "I feel confident in this team and I think we are headed in the right direction. We’re going to be a pretty good team this year."
The Flyers will scrimmage at Edna on Thursday with the varsity beginning at 6 p.m.
