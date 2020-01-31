KeAon Griffin had never played on the high post.
But he did so Friday night at the Flyer Dome against Laredo St. Augustine.
“I had to go somewhere I had never played before, but I had to step up,” Griffin said. “It lets me know how much they actually need me and what they want me to do for them. I do whatever they ask.”
Griffin sparked a six-point, game-ending run to lead No. 2 St. Joseph to a 65-58 TAPPS District 6-5A win over the Knights.
St. Joseph’s KeAon Griffin @keaongriffin4 scores 18 points in a win over Laredo St. Augustine. pic.twitter.com/PUW6QwBxrd— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) February 1, 2020
Griffin scored 11 of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter and helped the Flyers (18-5, 6-0) take the lead for good by scoring six points during an 9-2 run in the early part of the final quarter.
“They’re a really good team and when we went to their gym they really brought it to us,” Griffin said. “I don’t think we were ready to play until after halftime.”
St. Augustine (19-20, 5-2) led at the end of the first three quarters, but were never able to pull away from the Flyers.
“They’re a very good, fundamentally sound ballclub,” said St. Joseph coach Michael Blank. “Those teams force you to beat them. They stay poised, they stay in their offense and they’re a disciplined ball club and it just takes what we do to wear them down a little bit at the end.”
Blank credited the offensive changes St. Joseph made after halftime for helping them to rally.
Victoria St. Joseph’s Quincy Johnson @Q_5_RNA makes a 3- pointer against Laredo St. Augustine. pic.twitter.com/WuTXBMVhiS— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) February 1, 2020
“I thought the adjustments we made midway through giving us different looks at the basket helped,” he said. “We actually made some adjustments and moved around and were able to get other looks.”
One of those adjustments was moving Griffin to the high post.
“KeAon is by far our best guy off the dribble,” Blank said. “He can finish around the goal. We were able to move him into the high post and allow him to attack. That was the crucial moment where we were able to turn them around a little bit.”
J’Den Miller scored 12 points and Quincy Johnson added 11 points for the Flyers, who clinched at least a tie for the district championship.
Laredo St. Augustine and Victoria St. Joseph play at the Flyer Dome. pic.twitter.com/75lgdwnHYI— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) February 1, 2020
“Coach got on us and told us to play like we know how to play,” Griffin said. “He knows when we don’t play how we should play. He got on us and we picked it up. We have to fight through the rest of district and get the playoffs rolling and go to state.”
TAPPS District 6-5A
Victoria St. Joseph 65, Laredo St. Augustine 58
Points: (SA) Wayo Resendez 3, Chris Ramirez 13, Edgar Franstro 7, Diego Romo 15, Estevan Barrientos 14, Rafu Garcia 6. (SJ) Quincy Johnson 11, J’Den Miller 12, Riley Briggs 3, KeAon Griffin 18, Collin Omecenski 7, Jacoby Robinson 5, D’Ary Patton 9.
Halftime: St. Augustine 29-26. 3-pointers: Romo 2, Resendez, Ramirez, Franstro, Johnson 2, Miller 2, Griffin, Omecenski, Robinson, Briggs. Records: St. Augustine 19-20, 5-2; St. Joseph 17-5, 6-0.
