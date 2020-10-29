The St. Joseph Flyers (1-2, 0-2) travel to The Woodlands on Friday to take on Woodlands Christian Academy (2-3, 1-2) in a TAAPS District 4, Division II matchup. St. Joseph needs a victory to get into the thick of things in its district race.
The Flyers are coming off a 49-8 loss to Fort Bend Christian Academy last Friday at home.
The Flyers had their chances early as they drove the ball inside the 10-yard line, only to see their drive stall. They then moved the ball inside the five, but Fort Bend Christian intercepted a pass to end the Flyers’ possession.
The highlight for the Flyer’ offense came in the fourth quarter when Jace Saddler, who had 10 carries for 67 yards scored on a 50 yard run. Quarterback Jordan Thibodeaux rushed for 36 yards while passing for 59.
Thibodeaux went down with a minor injury and Jackson Stefka came in completing 2 passes for 15 yards. Receiver Logan Meador led the team with 50 yards receiving.
It will be back to basics as the Flyers must focus on tackling, taking care of the football, and consistently catching the ball.
“I think for the next two weeks what is in our favor is that The Woodlands and Frassati Catholic School both seem like teams that are like us,” coach James Duprie said. “We have to tackle, block and catch the ball in order to defeat these teams.”
Woodlands Christian Academy will feature a run oriented offense based out of the two back pistol.
“We actually may be the bigger team size wise for the first time since the Sacred Heart game. I think we have a legitimate shot at victory this week,” said Duprie.
