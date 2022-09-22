Following a bye week, St. Joseph hosts the Brownsville St. Joseph in their TAPPS Division II, District 3 opener Friday night in Edna.

The Flyers (1-2) entered their bye week following a 40-30 loss against Northland Christian.

Gage Barrera ran for 339 yards scoring 4 touchdowns in the defeat. He was named Private School Player of the Week for Ford’s Built Tough Player of the Week for his performance.

The Flyers’ offense will need a strong effort out of Barrera and the running game as they look to continue to progress throwing the ball.

“We’re still trying to get our passing game where we want it, we’re not there yet. We can’t have everyone keying on Gage, which is what I’d assume teams would do. If we can take advantage of that and throw the ball, that would be great for our offense,” said head coach James Duprie.

The Bloodhounds' (2-1) spread offense features dual-threat quarterback Ethan Gallegos. Gallegos has thrown for 649 yards while rushing for 355. His favorite targets are Lucas Christiano, Francisco DelaGarza and Jose del Pozo.

St. Joseph's Gage Barrera wins Ford Tough award Gage Barrera had a career game for St. Joseph in Week 3 and is getting statewide recognition for his performance.

“They have a couple really good skill kids. Gallegos is more of a runner than passer. He’s not afraid to run,” said Duprie. “Defensively, we need to contain Gallegos and make him throw. If we do that, we should be good.”

St. Joseph quarterback Aiden Aragon is growing into his role as the signal caller for the Flyers. He is averaging 8.29 yards a pass and has thrown three touchdowns. He will look to get the ball downfield to receivers Caden Repper and Sam Harrell. Between Barrera and an improving passing game, the Bloodhounds will have their hands full Friday night.