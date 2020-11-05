The St. Joseph Flyers (1-3, 0-3) travel to Tomball on Friday to take on Frassati Catholic (0-5, 0-3) in a TAAPS Division II, District 4 matchup. St. Joseph needs is still looking for its first district win.
The Flyers struggled last week against Woodlands Christian. The Flyers lost the contest 44 to 6.
Flyer head coach James Duprie knows his team must play better going forward. “We didn’t play very well, and it showed.”
The Flyers struggled with covering 6-foot-5-inch Woodland Christian receiver Caedmon Parker. Parker hauled in 6 passes for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Field position got the best of the Flyers as they spent most of the evening on their end of the field.
“We spent most of the game backed up against our five yard line, if not the twenty,” Duprie said. “It limits what we can do offensively.”
Flyer quarterback Jordan Thibodeaux led the way for the offense. He threw for 94 yards and ran for 35. Carter Nelson had 58 yards in receiving for the Flyers. Jace Saddler scored the lone Flyer touchdown on a 2-yard run.
Frassati Catholic enters the game in a similar situation as St. Joseph as it tries to get their season back on track.
Duprie sees similarities between the two teams.
“Frassati has a lot of young players, as we do,” he said.
Frassati will feature a run heavy offense based out of the spread formation. Duprie has been impressed with the defense he has seen on film from Frassati.
“The best part of their team is defense. They get after the ball from the first snap of the game to the last,” he said.
