St. Joseph is ready to bounce back.

The Flyers finished last year 5-5 overall and 1-5 in TAPPS Division II, District 4, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

St. Joseph began its spring football drills on Monday hoping to engineer a turnaround as it gets set for play in Division II, District 3 against Hyde Park, Regents, St. Dominic Savio and St. Michael’s from Austin; San Antonio Christian, St. Anthony and TMI Episcopal from San Antonio, and Brownsville St. Joseph.

It’s not spring practice in the traditional sense, where the season’s practice culminates in a scrimmage. It’s a time for the Flyers to work position-specific drills ahead of fall drills.

“We’re spending a lot of time doing individual drill work and position work. Not a whole lot of team schemes,” said St. Joseph coach James Duprie. “It gives us a good chance to evaluate our younger guys and see where they’re gonna fit.”

The Flyers are looking to fill the holes vacated by the departure of 10 seniors.

Leadership from incoming seniors like Carter Nelson and Sam Harrell will be crucial to any success for St. Joseph.

“I think getting prepared now will help us for all summer and fall because we’ll be doing the same drills through the whole summer,” Nelson said. “We’re looking to turn the program around by starting now.”

Harrell, a tight end and defensive end, understands how important his role will be in the fall and wants to set the right tone for underclassmen this spring.

“Upperclassmen, we need to lead by example,” Harrell said. “We need to make sure these kids are paying attention and learn how to do these things the right way. That way, we have the fundamentals down whenever we’re in the season.”

Harrell has benefitted from the drills during his previous seasons with the Flyers.

“You can’t play your position without these fundamentals,” Harrell said. “Once you get into the season, you’re gonna fall far behind if you don’t have this stuff down. In my four years, I’ve realized this stuff is very important. It’s very important that we pay attention and stay focused.”

The incoming group of seniors has yet to advance past the second round.

That’s one goal they’re holding onto this offseason.

“We want to get to playoffs, that’s our biggest goal,” Nelson said. “I really want to get past the second round because in my whole high school career, we haven’t made it past the second round. I think that’s something us seniors really want.”