SAN ANTONIO — It was 10 years in the making, but the St. Joseph Flyers once again know what it's like to win a playoff football game. The drought ended Friday night at Harlandale Memorial Stadium when the Flyers mounted a late fourth-quarter comeback to defeat San Antonio Holy Cross (6-4) 24-21.
Down 21-17 with 4:57 to go in the game, it was evident what the Flyers needed to do in order to win the game. They turned to their strength – running the ball with KeAon Griffin. It took about a minute and a half, but Griffen scored on a 75-yard run for the winning touchdown. Griffin maintained the momentum on the final drive, rushing for 98 of his 257 yards.
“I was really just playing for my team tonight. We had a little talk at practice about going out in the first round last year. We wanted to make sure that didn’t happen this year,” said Griffin.
Griffin was thrilled to help the Flyers to their first playoff win in 10 years.
“Our coach told us it’s been 10 years. We told him that we were going to make history tonight,” he said.
Both teams had trouble getting going at times, especially at the beginning of the game. Penalties hampered both teams, as they combined for 211 yards on 22 flags.
Following a second consecutive Flyer punt, Holy Cross drove and found the end zone late in the first quarter on a Chris Melero 1 yard run. The Flyers held the Knights’ go-to running back to 85 yards on 19 carries.
St. Joseph (7-3) responded early in the second quarter as Griffin broke off a 20-yard run for the first of his three rushing touchdowns. Griffin finished the game with three touchdowns.
Holy Cross (6-4) scored on their next possession as quarterback Gilbert Salas III sprinted to his right, throwing a perfect strike off his back foot, to Roman Garza for a 53-yard touchdown. It was the only big pass the Flyers secondary would give up.
St. Joseph kicker Robbie Alcasabas nailed a 38-yard field goal at the 5:55 mark in the second quarter. The kick put the score at 14-10 Holy Cross at the half.
The geared-up Flyer defense forced Holy Cross to punt on their first possession of the second half, and Griffin immediately sprinted 73 yards from scrimmage to put the Flyers in the lead.
The Flyer defense forced Holy Cross into running the football by shutting down the pass with its talented secondary.
“We gave up one big pass play, but other than that our secondary was real solid. Coach Blank does a phenomenal job with the defense. We want teams to put together long drives to beat us,” Flyer Coach Bryan Jones said.
Holy Cross added their last score of the evening with 0:59 seconds to go in the third quarter when Jacob Olivares darted 30 yards for a rushing touchdown.
With the score 21-17, St. Joseph mounted their game winning comeback.
“It feels great to get this win. We told the kids it’s been 10 years and there was a little bit of extra fight in them. We had our best week of practice,” said Jones.
The Flyers will square up against 11-0 district foe Houston Second Baptist next week. Second Baptist is coming off a 43-29 playoff victory over Brentwood Christian.
