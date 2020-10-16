District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria West 48, Corpus Christi King 27
- Flour Bluff 27, Victoria East 23
TAPPS Division II, District 4
- Houston Lutheran South 49, Victoria St. Joseph 12
District 12-4A, Division I
- Columbia 63, Bay City 42
- El Campo 35, Brazosport 14
District 15-4A, Division I
- Calhoun 42, Tuloso-Midway 13
- Alice 28, Beeville 14
District 12-4A, Division II
- Sweeny 56, Wharton 13
District 13-4A, Division II
- Giddings 35, Cuero 31
- Smithville 43, Gonzales 15
District 12-3A, Division I
- Columbus 35, Yoakum 14
- Hallettsville 56, Boling 14
District 15-3A, Division I
- Industrial 45, Palacios 20
- Edna 40, Mathis 20
- Aransas Pass 28, Goliad 19
District 14-3A, Division II
- Tidehaven 24, Van Vleck 0
- East Bernard 20, Rice Consolidated 0
District 15-3A, Division II
- Poth 54, Nixon-Smiley 2
- George West at Karnes City, Monday
District 13-2A, Division I
- Shiner 57, Ganado 0
- Flatonia 42, Weimar 2
District 15-2A, Division I
- Refugio 41, Kenedy 0
- Freer 54, Bloomington 0
District 16-2A, Division II
- Falls City 56, Runge 20
- Louise 47, Pettus 13
- Woodsboro at Agua Dulce, postponed
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
- San Antonio Holy Cross 27, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 14
Non-District
- Shiner St. Paul 49, Bryan Brazos Christian 26
