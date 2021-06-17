WACO — UHV Sports Information Director Paul Ebner has announced plans to retire this summer after being named the 2020-21 Red River Athletic Conference SID of the Year.
Ebner, a native of Yoakum, has served as the Sports Information Specialist at UHV since 2010.
“Paul works exceptionally hard to promote our students, and I’m proud of his work during this extremely challenging COVID-impacted year,” says UHV Athletic Director Ashley Walyuchow. “This effort is well deserved and long overdue in my opinion.”
Ebner had a 35-year career in the newspaper industry, most recently as assistant sports editor of the Victoria Advocate from 1992-2009. He also served as a news and sports reporter for the Gonzales Inquirer and several other publications across South Texas.
The SID of the Year award it honors those that go above and beyond, while maintaining strong relationships across the conference.
Ebner has also won numerous CoSIDA and NAIA-SID awards for publications he has helped produce through the years.
During the last year, UHV won the RRAC men’s soccer regular season title, and Ebner was able to end the year in Columbus, Ga., with the UHV softball team as they won the NAIA Opening Round tournament and made a run into the NAIA World Series.
“It has been a great run and it’s tough to say goodbye because of all the wonderful people — especially our student-athletes — that I have had the pleasure of working with,” Ebner says. “The UHV program has come a long way since 2008, and I am thankful that I have been part of that growth. Working with my comrades in the RRAC has also been a great experience as I think our cooperative efforts are what helps make our conference so special.
“I may be stepping away from my daily duties at UHV in August, but I still hope to be around supporting all of our teams and helping out now and then if they need help.”
