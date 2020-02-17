MONAHANS – Former Bay City athletic director and head football coach Alan Cherry died recently at the age of 60.
Cherry was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease over a decade ago.
Cherry coached in Bay City for four seasons. He had a 29-17 record and led the Blackcats to the 2003 Class 4A, Division I state final.
Cherry coached for 19 seasons at Seminole, McCamey, Levelland, Hart, Hamlin, Crane, Bay City, Harlingen South, Eldorado and Amarillo River Road.
He had an overall record of 175-64, while qualifying for the playoffs in 16 of his 19 seasons.
Visitation is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Monahans, and funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church.
