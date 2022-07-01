PORT LAVACA — Chase Chapa is motivated by heavy metal music.
The reverberating sounds from the fast-paced electric guitars and drums layered under the sound of a shouting singer put Chapa in his powerlifting paradise.
It is this style of music that the Calhoun graduate prefers to listen to while lifting weights at his parents home, as well as competitions.
At his most recent competition, the USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals, which was held on March 26 in Lombard, Illinois, Chapa was named a national champion after placing first in the 60-kilogram (130 pounds) raw division.
The 19-year-old Midland University freshman beat out 24 other competitors for the title with a total lift of 1,190.5 pounds.
“It was very, very surreal,” Chapa said. “Whenever my handler told me that I won, I was shocked. I kind of just stood there for a second because I was so happy, and so confused at the same time because I thought it was a joke.”
Even though he had been training for nationals for months, Chapa was still uneasy prior to the competition.
“I was getting kind of nervous because I was like, ‘I think I have an opportunity to do very well, and I don’t want to mess up,’” Chapa said. “I was getting in my head, but the team and my coach were telling me that I would do fine.”
Chapa’s family members that made the trip from Port Lavaca to Lombard felt the same way.
“I was a nervous wreck,” said Fran Daniel, Chapa’s mother. “I was extremely nervous because the top five lifters were very close in score. It was a nail biter the whole time.”
Once word finally got to Daniel and the rest of his family that Chapa was a national champion, the celebration began.
“I felt complete exuberance. I was so excited, I was crying and happy for him because I know how hard he’s worked for it.” Daniel said. “I kept telling him, ‘Even if you don’t win, you already made it to nationals, you’ve already gone above and beyond everyone else,’ but for him to be able to do that his freshman year, win a national title, especially being from a small town like Port Lavaca, it was very exciting.”
During the national championships, Chapa also broke the USA Powerlifting American deadlift record in the 60-kilogram collegiate raw division with a 518.1-pound single lift.
“It shocked me a lot,” Chapa said. “I didn’t even know that I broke the record until the banquet that we had a month and a half later, so I had no idea. I thought that I just had the biggest deadlift at the meet, I didn’t think I broke the record.”
Midland University, which is located in Fremont, Nebraska, tallied a total of 14 national championships, and they swept all four national team titles.
Chapa was recruited to Midland from Calhoun, where he competed as a powerlifter for four years.
During his career at Calhoun, he won a state championship during his senior season in 2021, and broke two state records — one for a 500-pound deadlift and another for a total lift of 1,200 pounds during state competition.
Chapa initially got involved in powerlifting after the seventh grade because he felt like it would boost his confidence.
“I was a skinnier, lightweight guy and I wasn’t very strong, and I thought that it was time to make a change. “
Being that Chapa hadn’t previously expressed any interest in participating in sports, his mother was surprised when he told her that he wanted to be a powerlifter.
“I didn’t expect this at all," she said. "When he first told me that he wanted to start powerlifting, I’m always the type of person to support his decisions. He was very body conscious, and he was very fixated on wanting to be stronger, and bigger, so I’m amazed by how far he’s really taken it.”
Even though Chapa won a national championship as a freshman, beating out competitors as old as 24, he sees areas to improve moving forward.
“At the national meet I didn’t perform as well as I would have liked,” Chapa said. “There were a couple of bad lifts due to mental issues, formwork and mechanical errors, so next year, I have the same goal.
"I want to try my best to win nationals again, except with a more clean and more mechanically-correct performance."
