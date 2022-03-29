Castroville resident Kyle Pritchard is well aware of what winning the Mac Haik and Lincoln Victoria Open can do for one’s golf career.
In 2019, Pritchard shot rounds of 65, 68, 65 and 69 to win the Open at Victoria Country Club at 17-under-par, tying Albert Ochoa’s lowest to-par tournament score in 2001. Ochoa shot 199 through 54 holes, 18 fewer than Pritchard during the All Pro Tour event.
It proved to be the spark the University of Louisiana-Lafayette grad needed, seeing as it powered him to nine top 10 finishes in his next 10 tournaments.
Pritchard is part of the field of 104 competitors listed for the 27th annual Victoria Open.
“I like the course. It’s one of the tougher courses that we play on the APT,” Pritchard said. “I feel like you have more of a chance (to win). It’s a better golf course. You don’t have to shoot 28-under-par to win. I just love it out there, love the layout.”
Pritchard, an 11-year veteran on the APT, had a great idea of how the track at Victoria Country Club would play before he stepped foot on the course.
Now, in his third appearance at the longest-running APT event, the 33-year-old feels he has the knowledge to win his second Victoria Open title.
“I think that sets up well for me,” Pritchard said. “The course plays firm and fast. So if you’re not used to that, especially around the greens, it takes a little learning curve. Then it’s just a tougher course. You can’t really overpower it.”
Part of why Pritchard has spent more than a decade on the APT is the level of competition.
He will tee it up with the likes of Texas A&M graduate Chandler Phillips, a Huntsville native who holds career records for wins (7), lowest round (63), lowest 54-hole score (-19) and season stroke average (70.18).
Along with Phillips, McNeese State product Blake Elliott, of Bullard, Texas, will compete this week.
Elliott finished 4-under for the tournament during his first appearance in 2021 and sat tied for fourth.
He currently has status with the PGA Tour Canada and finished in the top 50 in points during 2021. His best finish was tied for seventh at the Forme Tour Championship in September.
Playing the Open for a second time is a way for Elliott to prepare to make a run on the Canadian Tour this summer.
“I always fare a little bit better on golf courses when the wind blows and you have to ball strike it around,” Elliott said. “It gets me prepared for (the Canadian Tour) this summer.”
Local flavor
A trio of Victoria locals will compete in the Victoria Open again this week.
VCC head pro Joe Mitchell, former UHV golfer Benjamin Lake and Victoria resident Jake Truss will compete in the tournament.
Mitchell shot a two-day score of 151 before missing the cut. Lake shot 146 and missed the cut as well.
Mitchell finished tied for 33rd in 2019.
Where are they now?
Norwegian international Andreas Halvorsen won the 2021 Victoria Open by shooting 8-under for the four days. He was the 23rd different winner of the tournament.
The 6-foot-3 Halvorsen earned over $27,000 in five events during the 2021 to finish 14th overall.
According to the PGA Tour website, Halvorsen is on the PGA Tour LatinoAmerica circuit.
He’s played in four tournaments and sits in 18th in the TotalPlay Cup with 168 points.
His best finish was a ninth-place tie at the Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlan, Mexico, on Feb. 20.
Max McGreevy won the 2018 Victoria Open and still holds the Victoria Country Club record round of 61.
The national champion from the University of Oklahoma is currently on the PGA Tour and had a season-best finish at the Puerto Rico Open on March 6.
