Mark Kirchhoff

Mark Kirchhoff will return to Falls City as the school’s athletic director and head football coach.

Mark Kirchhoff’s tenure at Falls City would be hard to match.

Kirchhoff compiled a 137-56 record in his 16 seasons, and led the Beavers to their only football state championship in 2010.

Kirchhoff will get a chance to add to his Falls City ledger after returning as the school’s athletic director and head football coach.

Kirchhoff’s hiring was approved at Wednesday night’s meeting of the Falls City school district board of trustees.

Kirchhoff, 58, will replace Britt Hart, who resigned last month to become the athletic director and head football coach at Merkel.

Kirchhoff comes to Falls City from Harper, where he coached for one season after coming out of retirement.

He was previously at Iraan and Eden, and has an overall record of 225-99 in his 27 seasons as a head coach.

Kirchhoff led Falls City to 13 playoff appearances before leaving for Iraan after the 2011 season.

He also had success at Iraan, compiling a 62-15 record that included a trip to the 2016 state final. While Kirchhoff was at Iraan, his teams won 43 consecutive regular-season games from 2013 to 2017.

Falls City has made two consecutive appearances in the Class 2A, Division II state semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Mart.

The Beavers finished with a 13-2 record last season, and will compete in District 16-2A, Division II next season against Yorktown, Louise, Woodsboro, Runge, Pettus and Agua Dulce.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. He has worked at the Advocate since 1982. He has a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from UCLA.

