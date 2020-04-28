Warren Trahan led Bay City to seven playoff appearances in his eight years as head football coach, including a trip to the state final.
The Blackcats are coming off an 0-9 season and have made only three playoff appearances in the last 12 years.
Trahan will soon have the opportunity to bring success back to the Bay City program.
Bay City Superintendent Marshall Scott plans to recommend Trahan as the district’s athletic director at Monday night’s meeting of the board of trustees.
The meeting will be broadcast online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am recommending Warren Trahan as the lone athletic director finalist to the board of trustees Monday, May 4th,” Scott said in an email. “Pending board approval, we are extremely excited to have Coach Trahan back leading our program.”
Trahan had a 67-20-1 record at Bay City and led Blackcats to the 1998 Class 4A (now 5A) state final.
Trahan, 67, said he preferred to wait until after Monday’s board meeting to comment when reached by phone.
Trahan came to Bay City from Cypress-Fairbanks. He left Bay City for Dickinson before retiring from coaching with a 200-136-4 record in 2011.
He briefly returned to coaching to join his son, Brody, at Ithaca College in New York.
Warren Trahan’s oldest son, Beau, played quarterback at Bay City before going on to play at Texas. He is currently the quarterbacks coach at the University of Tulsa.
Warren Trahan’s youngest son, Blaise, is coaching at Pasadena Dobie.
Warren Trahan was an all-Southwest Conference defensive tackle at Texas A&M.
He was inducted into the Bay City Blackcat Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001.
