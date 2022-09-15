Dat Nguyen went to a party at a friend’s house in Rockport on NFL Draft day in 1999.
Nguyen was projected to go in the second round after an outstanding career at Texas A&M, but left dejected when he hadn’t heard his name called.
But not long after arriving home, Nguyen’s mood brightened considerably.
“The phone rang and it was Jerry Jones,” Nguyen recalled. “He said, ‘Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys.’”
Nguyen made sure the Cowboys didn’t regret their decision to select him in the third round by playing for seven seasons and being named an all-pro linebacker in 2003.
“I think the most important thing is it was just a unique organization,” Nguyen said. “I know Jerry Jones gets a lot of flack, but he’s one of the better owners. I think the thing that’s bad about Jerry is he’s loyal to a fault. He’s too nice and he takes care of all of us. He has a heart that all of us don’t see.”
Nguyen, 39, was the guest speaker at the Billy T. Cattan hope and recovery luncheon Thursday at the Victoria Community Center.
He shared stories of his family’s immigrating from Vietnam to Kalamazoo, Mich., before eventually settling in Rockport.
“I had a chance to play with some great players,” Nguyen said. “I had a chance to play with Troy (Aikman), Emmitt (Smith), and Mike (Irvin) and Deion (Sanders). There were so many guys and great guys.”
Nguyen began his football career in junior high at Rockport-Fulton and after a redshirt season at Texas A&M, went on to start for four years and finished his career with 517 tackles and six interceptions.
“A&M is obviously going to be part of my heart,” Nguyen said. “It’s something where I grew up as a young boy from Rockport to become a young man. I think in the five years that I was there, I owe a lot to the coaches who were there, and the people who really took me under their wing. The veterans players kind of shaped me and molded me. It’s not just them but the student body and the professors and the community — it was what they taught me as a young man.”
Nguyen stood only 5-foot-11 and weighed close to 235 pounds, but was still able to play in 90 games and start 65 for the Cowboys.
He had 515 career tackles, including 402 solo tackles, and seven interceptions and earned all-pro honors in 2003.
“With the position that I played, people think that you have to be a certain size and a certain weight,” Nguyen said. “It’s all about systems. I was fortunate when I played with the Cowboys that we ran a University of Miami, Dave Campo defense that allowed small linebackers to run with speed and it really fit what I was doing.”
Nguyen currently runs a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Fort Worth and resides in Grapevine.
But he keeps a close eye on the Aggies and was surprised with their loss to Appalachian State last week.
“I think it was more disappointing than anything,” Nguyen said. “There were so many expectations. Coach Jimbo Fisher has done a phenomenal job the last few years recruiting and the result wasn’t what we wanted.
“But that’s why you play the game of football. I hope that game will teach them that you can’t take anybody lightly. You’ve got to stay focused every game. Knowing Coach Fisher and the way he carries himself about the game of football, we’re not going to take anybody lightly.”