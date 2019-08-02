Lexie Elkins has accomplished almost everything one can as a player at the collegiate level and now is ready to take on the task of being a coach at the same level.
After spending two years as a volunteer coach after retiring from the National Pro Fastpitch league in 2017, Elkins joined the University of Houston coaching staff as an assistant coach this summer.
“What the coaches here have built is special,” Elkins said. “It is something that I wanted to be a part of.”
Elkins reached the Women’s College World Series in 2014 and played in three super regionals for the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, and she thinks her experience will help the team.
“I think having been to both super regionals and a College World Series can help us,” Elkins said. “If everyone does their part and we continue to get better, this team can definitely make a run to the super regionals or even a world series.”
Elkins spent last year as a volunteer coach for Mississippi State and said the experience helped prepare her for her new role.
“The year I spent at Mississippi State definitely taught me a lot,” Elkins said. “Being in the SEC you can run rule someone one night, and then get run ruled by the same team the next day. It really taught me patience and how the season can be a grind for a coach.”
Elkins said the experience helped her decide to become a coach full-time, and said the grind of coaching is what she enjoys most.
Elkins will be the University of Houston’s hitting coach and work with the team’s catchers. On the offensive side, she hopes to add more power to the team’s game and teach players how to be more efficient with their bodies. For catchers, she hopes to show them what it takes to succeed at a high level.
“I want to teach these catchers hard work and persistence,” Elkins said. “It’s a tough position, but as a catcher you just have to go out there and get after it every day. I want to teach them how to take care of your pitcher and take care of your defense. If you do those things, everything will fall into place.”
For Elkins, the process is as big a reward as the result.
“My goal for this season is to stick to the process and understand it is a grind,” Elkins said. “You can’t be result-oriented about everything, and I want us to focus on ourselves and bettering ourselves every day rather than just looking at the scoreboard.”
The move to UH was not just about work for Elkins.
The 23-year-old is happy to be closer to home and her family.
“I haven’t been in the same state as my family for seven years, so being closer to home was definitely a big part of the decision,” Elkins said. “Some of the family members that I have, I feel like I have missed this huge gap in their lives and seeing them growing up. So I think being closer to them and getting to see them more will definitely be exciting.”
