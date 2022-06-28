Cole Turney didn’t expect his baseball career to turn out like it has.

Turney was selected out of Fort Bend Travis High School in the 34th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians. He was the 18th-ranked prospect nationally by Perfect Game and third in Texas.

Turney opted to attend Arkansas out of high school instead of signing with Cleveland.

He played four games at Arkansas before transferring to San Jacinto College for two years. He then transferred to the University of Houston.

The 6-foot, 200-pound outfielder is now preparing for his senior season at NAIA Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tenn., by spending his summer with the Victoria Generals.

“It definitely has been a wild ride,” Turney said. “It’s certainly not how I thought it was gonna go. There are things you can’t account for such as injury. But it’s been such a great ride. I don’t regret anything.”

+6 Adam Becker continuing success with Victoria Generals Adam Becker has waited to find his groove on the diamond. In his second year with the Victoria Generals, he's continuing success he found in the Texas Panhandle.

In 2020 with San Jac, a nationally recognized junior college program in Houston, Turney hit .300 with 21 RBIs and three home runs before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the season.

Turney made the move to Houston, but his season was cut short after six games because of a wrist injury sustained while lifting weights that led to surgery.

He coached first base for the Cougars in 2021 before exhausting his NCAA eligibility.

Turney thought he could play one season at the NAIA level, and set up his move last season to Cumberland, which has made 12 NAIA World Series appearances.

However, there was a dispute about his eligibility.

The NAIA forced Cumberland to vacate 22 wins and Turney had to sit out the rest of the season.

He has been granted eligibility for the 2023 season, according to a report from The Wilson Post.

Turney has used each moment of adversity to help grow his game.

“It’s helped me grow in every aspect of life, really,” he said. “It taught me so much about life and the game. It’s unbelievable. The game has taught me how to be patient and there’s always a way to be a good teammate.”

+3 California’s Galindo acclimates to Texas with Generals Victoria Generals outfielder Brandon Galindo is adjusting to life in Texas after moving from California.

Prior to the NAIA’s ruling, Turney had 15 home runs and 44 RBIs to his credit. In eight games with the Generals this season, he’s 14-for-28 at the plate with 11 RBIs.

Turney went 1-for-4 at the plate against the Acadiana Cane Cutters on June 10 to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

“The first thing you notice is his appearance. He passed the eye test,” said Generals head coach Michael Oros. “He looks the part. He’s in the gym and doing everything correctly.”

Oros, who coaches at Kingwood High School in the Houston area, saw Turney play in high school and hoped he’d get a chance to work with him with the Generals.

+3 Barta brothers feel right at home with Generals The decision to pitch for the Victoria Generals was an easy one for Michael and Jared Barta.

“Seeing him day in and day out, he is as advertised to me from everyone I’ve talked to,” Oros said. “He is a leader. He is everything you want in a ballplayer.”

As Turney prepares for what could be his final season of baseball, he’s hoping to get a shot at playing professionally.

“It’s absolutely a dream of mine and a desire I have,” Turney said. “I’m a baseball guy. I just want to keep playing baseball. That’s what makes me happy.”