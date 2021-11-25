Alexis Ware never thought she would write a book.
But Ware had no idea where her life was headed when she graduated from Victoria High in 1986.
Ware played point guard for Coach Jan Lahodny’s 1986 Stingarettes state championship team before going on to play for Marsha Sharp at Texas Tech.
Ware’s time in Lubbock led to her life’s work of ministering, which she writes about in “The Coach’s Voice: Listening for the Quiet Voice of God.”
Ware, who resides in Little Rock, Ark., has returned to Victoria for the Thanksgiving holiday, and will hold a book signing from 4-6 p.m. Saturday in front of the office of attorney Lidia Serrata at 113 East Constitution.
“That book is about my journey,” she said. “I had to learn how to drown out everybody’s voices to hear God’s voice and what he was calling me to do.”
While Ware was at Texas Tech, she played in the summer for Athletes in Action, a Christian basketball team, which took her around the world to minister.
After graduating, Ware served as the director of Kids Across of America for 12 of the 14 years she was involved with the Christian camps for urban youths.
The camps were based in Golden, Mo., and held mostly during the summer, so Ware began doing her own ministry, counseling and mentoring in Little Rock.
Ware started her own non-profit — Lessons for Life — 10 years ago that is self-sustaining and funded solely by contributions.
“I travel and speak to teen-agers, schools, women’s ministries, and set up mentoring programs in public schools,” she said.
Ware was convinced to write a book by Robert Lewis, a former pastor in Little Rock, who has written a number of publications and did the forward for her book.
Ware wrote mostly on Fridays and the book took her almost three years to complete before becoming available Sept. 14.
“As an athlete it was very important that you tune everybody else out so you can hear the coach’s voice,” Ware said. “As a point guard, it was important that I hear the coach so I could relay the message.
“When I speak, I share those life challenges to encourage other people to make good choices and to live the life with contentment following the voice of God.”
