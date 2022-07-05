I’m guessing most of you have heard of Mark Spitz.
Spitz won what was then a record seven gold medals at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.
You may have seen the poster of Spitz in his Speedo swimming suit with the seven gold medals draped around his neck.
The record was surpassed by Michael Phelps, who won eight gold medals at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.
But unless you’ve been around for a while or been involved with swimming, you may not have heard of Jerry Heidenreich.
Heidenreich was a tremendous swimmer, who won four medals – two gold, one silver and one bronze – at the 1972 Olympic Games.
Heidenreich came with .43 hundredths of a second of defeating Spitz in the 100-meter freestyle.
If not for Spitz, Heidenreich would have been the American swimmer to be most decorated from the 1972 Olympics.
Granted, Heidenreich did have one of those milk mustache posters in Dallas, but the same fame eluded him.
I can vouch for how tremendous Heidenreich was in the water.
We went to high school at Hillcrest in Dallas and were members of the swimming team.
Heidenreich was two years ahead of me, and at that time we didn’t go to high school until our sophomore year.
I was in the same class with Heidenreich’s sister, Krissy. We were friends since second grade when we often were partners in our square-dancing class – yes, we had a square-dancing class.
I had taken swimming lessons at SMU’s Perkins Natatorium from SMU assistant coach George McMillon, but I’m not sure why I decided to go out for the swimming team.
I swam during the summer at the Town North YMCA, but I wasn’t exactly showing any signs of future greatness.
At the time, Dallas ISD had very few pools so we would practice four days a week at Hockaday School, a private school for girls. Unfortunately, by the time we practiced there were no girls around.
The other day of practice was at Perkins Natatorium, which gave SMU a head start in recruiting Heidenreich.
I struggled through practice until the time for our first dual meet against St. Mark’s, a private school, arrived.
I was swimming the 100-yard backstroke, which includes four lengths of the pool. Two swimmers from each school competed and the other Hillcrest swimmer was Heidenreich.
I don’t recall much from the race except when I was swimming my third length, Heidenreich was finishing his fourth.
I knew right then I would never get close to becoming an Olympic swimmer. I didn’t realize until a few years later that Heidenreich would be an Olympic swimmer.
I always appreciated that Heidenreich never made fun of me and treated me with respect regardless of my lack of ability.
I lost touch with Heidenreich when I left Dallas to attend graduate school at UCLA, although I was able to visit with his sister on one of my trips to Dallas.
I do have a clear memory of the sick feeling in the pit of my stomach the day in 2002 when Bay City swimming coach Bob Button emailed me to tell me Heidenreich had taken his own life.
Heidenreich had suffered a mini-stroke, which impacted the movement on his left side, which had to be a tremendous burden for such an exceptional athlete.
I had another opportunity to think about Heidenreich recently when I learned he will be inducted into the Dallas ISD Sports Hall of Fame.
I’m surprised Heidenreich wasn’t inducted sooner, but I’m happy to see him recognized and I know it means a lot to Krissy and his family.
He was an amazing swimmer.
