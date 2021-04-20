YOAKUM — Texas A&M and Texas haven’t played against each other in football since 2011.
But former Texas A&M coach Jackie Sherrill predicts it’s only a matter of time before the Aggies and Longhorns meet again.
“When they stopped playing, I publicly said you need to be careful,” Sherrill said. “What’s going to happen is the Legislature is going to force you to play. That’s getting there. A&M and Texas should be smart enough to not let the state legislators to get involved and force them to play.”
Sherrill will be the guest speaker at Wednesday night’s Aggie Muster at the Yoakum Community Center.
He discussed his 26-year coaching career, including the seven years he spent at Texas A&M, at a reception hosted by Dennis Mudd, a member of the 12th Man Kickoff Team.
“You miss the players,” Sherrill said. “You don’t miss all the other stuff. It’s gotten to the point where it’s hard for a head coach to be a coach. Unless you have people on your staff who you trust and are qualified to handle things, then you spend all your time putting out fires.”
Sherrill started the 12th Man Kickoff team, made up of walk-ons who gained national notoriety.
“They still are a very important part,” Sherrill said. “This group, they earned their right. They were very successful. I looked it up, they would still be No. 1 in the nation today in their allowed kickoff return yardage. They were trained to do one thing. They went to practice every day before practice and had open-field tackling. Then 30 minutes of covering kickoffs after practice. That’s an hour of doing nothing but practicing kickoff coverage.”
Sherrill, 75, resides in Wimberley and has worked for Celltex, a company that banks stem cells to treat injuries, for six years.
Sherrill had an overall coaching record of 179-121-4 at Washington State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.
He had a 52-28-1 mark at Texas A&M that included three Cotton Bowl appearances.
Sherrill wasn’t surprised to see the Aggies leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.
“I was an advocate,” he said. “The SEC wanted A&M more than A&M wanted the SEC because of the benefits. A&M is the largest institution, they’re the wealthiest, and they’re the largest fan base. You also have the television. They brought 40% of the television package. College football is about television.”
Sherrill has watched offenses evolve over the years but still is firm believer in the adage that defenses win championships.
“You look at the teams and they are certainly scoring,” he said. “But the teams Alabama, Clemson, they still have good defenses. A&M — the reason they won last year wasn’t necessarily their offense. Their defense played really, really well. If their defense wasn’t that good, you wouldn’t have won the last eight games.”
