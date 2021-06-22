BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION — Former Texas A&M head football coach R.C. Slocum, following out-patient tests at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, has been diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He will require chemotherapy, and will undergo that at Scott and White Hospital in College Station in consultation with M.D. Anderson.
“I have been so encouraged by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from friends everywhere,” Slocum said following his diagnosis. “I have great medical support and I will get started on this challenge as soon as possible. I have a strong faith and will trust for a positive outcome.”
Slocum is the winningest football coach in Texas A&M history with an overall record of 123-47-2 in 14 years. He was named to the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 2012.
At the time of his 100th win, Slocum had reached that milestone quicker than any other active head coach. Slocum’s combined 30 years (16 as an assistant coach at Texas A&M) is the longest football coaching tenure in school history.
Slocum won six championships, including three consecutive Southwest Conference crowns (1991-92-93), two Big 12 South Championships (1997-98) and the 1998 Big 12 Championship.
In the 1990’s, Slocum’s 94 victories was the most by any Division I football program in the state of Texas at that time. The Aggies compiled an undefeated record of 10-0-1 for the best record in the SWC in 1994 despite not being eligible for another title. It marked the first Aggie unbeaten season since Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and the Texas A&M football team of 1956 finished 9-0-1.
Slocum was a finalist for National Coach of the Year in 1994 and was the league Coach of the Year on four occasions.
Texas A&M played in 11 bowl games in Slocum’s 14 years and five of those were New Year’s Day bowl games. The Aggies would finish in the Associated Press Top 25 on 10 occasions and finished among the nation’s Top 10 three times.
During Slocum’s tenure, the Aggies compiled a 29-game unbeaten streak (1990-95) as well as a 22-game unbeaten streak (1996-2000) at Kyle Field.
Slocum’s Southwest Conference winning percentage of .865 (44-6-2) stands atop the record books ahead of legendary Texas head coach Darrell Royal’s .797 percentage.
A member of the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Slocum had 64 players drafted by the NFL including eight first-round selections.
Born in Louisiana and raised in Orange, Texas, Slocum was a tight end at McNeese State University and was honored by his alma mater as a Distinguished Alumnus.
Slocum is currently a Special Assistant to Texas A&M President Dr. M. Katherine Banks and also serves on the College Football Playoff selection committee. He previously served as interim athletics director at Texas A&M from April 2019 until July of 2019 when Ross Bjork was named Director of Athletics.
Slocum is married to the former Nel Jennings. Slocum has two sons, Shawn and John Harvey, both are Aggie graduates.
