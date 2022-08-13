HOUSTON — Houston Astros scout Wayne Morgan traveled to Melville, Saskatchewan, in Canada so Terry Puhl could sign his professional contract.

Puhl was 17 at the time and the contract required the signatures of himself and both of his parents.

Puhl and his father signed the contract, but his mother refused.

“She gets up and storms out of the room,” Puhl recalled. “She said, ‘If I sign that contract, you’ll never come back.’ She walked out of the room and I just went over and signed her name.”

Puhl never looked back and began a 15-year major league career, 14 of which he spent with the Astros when he was called up to the team on his 21st birthday.

Puhl went on to post a career .280 average with 1,361 hits and 270 stolen bases, while excelling defensively.

He committed only 18 errors in 2,651 chances for a career fielding percentage of .993.

Puhl was also a member of the 1980 Astros that became the first in franchise history to make the playoffs.

The 66-year-old’s accomplishments were recognized on Saturday at Minute Maid Park with his induction into the Astros Hall of Fame.

Puhl, who retired as head coach at UHV after last season, was inducted with former Astros general manager and club president Tal Smith.

“He was a consummate player,” Smith said. “A complete player. He never made any mental mistakes and very few physical mistakes and very few errors. He went through one season without making an error and at one time held the major league record for most chances in a season without an error.

“He was a great baserunner,” Smith added. “He was our leadoff hitter. He was supposed to set the table. He did that and he also led the club in home runs in 1980 with 13.”

Puhl was joined at the ceremony by his family, including wife Jackie, and thanked his managers, including the late Bill Virdon, coaches and former teammate Craig Reynolds.

“A person doesn’t get from Melville, Saskatchewan, Canada, to the Houston Astros Hall of Fame without a great deal of health and support,” Puhl said. “A big thank you to all the Houston people. The media, the fans, you really made our family feel welcome and at home.”

Puhl spent his entire Astros’ career playing the outfield in the Astrodome, but would have enjoyed playing at Minute Maid Park.

“I would love to play here because if I would have driven a ball to left field and got it up in the air, I would at least hit it off the wall,” he said. “In the Dome, that just didn’t happen. When I first came to the Astros, Bob Watson came over to me and said, ‘Terry, I’m going to give you a little bit of advice. Keep the ball out of the air in the Dome.’ I was hoping you would hit the ball up in the air to right field to me. You were out. I was going to chase it down.”

Puhl became the head coach at UHV when the program started in 2008 and stepped down after leading the team to the championship game of the Red River Athletic Conference tournament.

Puhl, who still works at CORDA Investment Management and resides in Sugar Land, was greeted warmly by the crowd at Minute Maid Park as he took his place in Astros immortality.

“I remember Terry Puhl could play and he was cool about how he played,” said Astros manager Dusty Baker. “He could run, he could hit and he could hit for power. Terry Puhl was a bad man and he was a gentleman about how he did it.”