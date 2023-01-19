The wait is over at Victoria East.
Charlie Reeve will become the head football coach of the Titans after his hire was unanimously approved by the VISD school board of trustees on Thursday night.
“He checked all the boxes. He's a hometown boy,” said VISD athletic director Spencer Gantt. “When we interviewed him, he just kind of blew the doors off of the interview. He did an outstanding job and he sold himself and his program.”
VISD received 84 resumes with letters of intent, and over 30 official applications on their website for the position.
This will be the first head coaching job for the 42-year-old Reeve, who was the offensive coordinator at New Caney under his brother and former Cuero head coach Travis Reeve last season.
Reeve has had his fair share of playing and coaching experience.
Reeve played quarterback at Victoria High under his father and head coach Mark Reeve.
He played college football at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Miss., before signing with Texas State in 2002.
He suffered a career-ending injury in 2003, which prompted him to serve as a student assistant coach for the Bobcats.
He worked as an assistant at Bay City and Cuero, where he was on a staff with Mark and Travis Reeve, before going back into Division l football where he was a graduate assistant at Rice.
Reeve went back to Texas State for six years, five as an assistant coach and one as the director of operations, before taking a job at Odessa Permian as an assistant.
He made his return to the college ranks, serving as the tight ends coach at UTSA from 2012 to 2016. He followed that with a short stint as a special teams analyst for the University of Houston.
Reeve then made the move to Houston Baptist University as the quarterbacks coach, where he recruited former East and current New England Patriots quarterback, Bailey Zappe.
“I think because of where he’s been and what he’s done, he’s going to be able to point that talent in the right direction and maybe get some of these kids that aren’t being recognized, to maybe open some eyes to what we do have in Victoria and get some people down here recruiting these kids,” Gantt said.
Reeve becomes East’s third football coach, taking over the position from Roland Gonzalez, who announced his retirement in December after compiling a 58-59 record in 11 years with the school.