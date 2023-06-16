Shelby Spradley is Warrior through and through.

The 25-year-old played volleyball Victoria West for four years from 2012 to 2016, and joined the school in 2021 as an assistant coach.

However, the Victoria native will make the switch over to Victoria East after being named the newest head coach of the Titans' volleyball program on June 7.

“Being a head coach has always been my goal and I want to better the lives of the girls,” Spradley said. “Whether it was on the West or East side, I wanted to come in and prepare these girls to learn how to win and prepare them for life and build them up as people and players.”

Spradley replaces former head coach Danna Wincher, who resigned in November after compiling a 25-44 record over her two seasons leading the team.

“It was kind of a no-brainer when that position became available,” VISD Athletic Director Spencer Gantt said about hiring Spradley. “She’s ready to go and she wants to be here, so she has the longevity aspect of it. Somebody who wants to stay here and build a program and that’s exactly what we need at East.”

Spradley believes the last two years under former West head coach Alysia Hill has her ready to become a head coach.

“I got to see what the daily routines of a head coach were, and it has definitely helped me understand more of how the high school girl works and how their brain works," Spradley said. "I got to have experience under an amazing head coach and that has definitely prepared me."

Spradley, who will become a special education teacher at East, has already met her East players to prepare for the upcoming season.

"I'm ready to build them up and have them work really hard and get prepared for this season," she said. "We've already started with strength and conditioning and skill specific training, so I'm trying to build their skill level up and build their mentality up to get ready to win."