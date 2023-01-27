Omar Posada tried to keep the same outlook on games regardless of wins or losses during his three-year varsity career at Victoria West.

As long as there’s still time on the clock, there’s still work to be done.

“Just because you’re down by 20 with two minutes left, three minutes left in the fourth quarter doesn’t mean you’re going to lose the game,” said Posada, who helped guide the Warriors to the regional tournament during his senior year in 2021.

He’s now using the same approach as he braces for brain surgery on Monday to examine a tumor doctors believe could be caused by a form of glioma, some of which can be aggressive and cancerous, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Depending on what type of glioma and where it’s located in his brain, Posada was told he could face a life expectancy of anywhere between five and 15 years. He said he should find out the result on Valentine’s Day.

“No matter what, until the final buzzer goes off, stay calm and be happy,” Posada said. “You’ve just gotta step back and look at the bigger picture. I’m still alive right now. I’m still healthy even though I’ve got a lot of stuff going on and a tumor in my head. It’s fine. I’m still me. I can still play basketball. That’s really all that matters to me.”

Posada’s health became worrisome on Nov. 12 when the 19-year-old had a seizure at his girlfriend’s house. He had two more that night — once with medics present and once at the hospital.

West coach Cody McDonald, who was an assistant under Pat Erskine during Posada’s senior year, found out about Posada’s health just before a tournament.

“I don’t usually answer my phone before a game, but I had seen something on social media that kind of had worried me about him,” McDonald said. “When he called and told me, honestly, I was emotional. Omar, just like any of our other former players, is deeply ingrained into what I consider my family. I cried and composed myself, and we played.”

McDonald passed the information on to the team after the game.

“There was quite a bit of emotion coming from them, as well,” McDonald said.

While he hasn’t had a seizure since, Posada has struggled with his memory. He recalled a time when he forgot his girlfriend was at his house.

Those signs troubled Posada’s neurologist, who told him and his mother, Sulema, a registered nurse, to get to Houston immediately for further testing.

“What I was telling her (the neurologist) didn’t sound too good,” Posada said. “She wanted me to get an EEG (electroencephalogram) for 24 hours on my head and another MRI. When I got the MRI in the hospital, they found the tumor in my head.”

Posada’s mom was the one who told him he needed to be looked at after the initial incident in November. He credited her with him still being here today.

“My mom was pressuring me and telling me that because she’s a nurse. So she knows,” Posada said. “I was just like, ‘Nah, mom. Calm down. Everything’s fine.’ Always listen to your mom. Moms know. I probably wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for my mom.”

On Tuesday, McDonald and the West basketball team organized a fundraiser during the boys and girls games between East and West to help the Posada family with medical costs.

The fundraiser generated $1,550 for the Posada family that night. The West basketball booster club is still accepting donation's through the club's Venmo. All proceeds go directly to the family.

“We tell our players we love them all the time,” McDonald said. “But this was an opportunity to show love to Omar and his family. It was an opportunity for our program to show love to Omar and his family. It was a natural extension of what we feel for our past players.”

Posada felt the love as he watched the game from behind the Warriors’ bench.

“They just taught us, no matter what, we’re family,” he said. “I graduated two years ago. So, just seeing that, I truly believe, no matter what, we’re all family.”