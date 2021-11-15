Lexi Morris never dreamt of being a defensive specialist.
The 5-foot-5-inch Victoria West grad spent her high school career as an outside hitter. Morris garnered All-District honors at the position during her time at West.
Two days into her college career at Texas Lutheran, though, Morris and head coach Phyllis Fowler knew she would be better suited as a defensive specialist at the collegiate level.
“I came into practice and she said, ‘You know what, you’re pretty quick. Why don’t we try you in the back row,’” Morris recalled.
Morris wasn’t hesitant to take on the challenge that comes with a position change. She just wanted an opportunity to get on the floor to help her team.
“That’s every athlete’s dream, to get on the court and get as much playing time as possible,” Morris said. “Coach said I had a better shot going that way, so I said, ‘Absolutely.’ I went back there and fell in love with defense.”
Morris’ newfound love has transformed her into one of the best liberos in all of Division III.
The junior led the country in digs (737) and finished sixth in digs per set (6.12) this season. Her career mark of 5.53 digs per set is the highest in program history and third all-time in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Her season saw Morris named the SCAC Back Row Player of the Year and first team All-Conference. She’s the third TLU player to earn the honor and first since 2018.
“It gives a huge sense of accomplishment,” Morris said, “not only to receive that kind of honor, but to see all of the work, sweat, tears, blood and days my body hurt pay off. You go back out every day for your team because they’re doing the same for you. I feel like part of the honor is bestowed on my team and girls I’ve played with in the past because I wouldn’t be here without them.”
Morris helped her team reach the conference semifinals in 2021. The Bulldogs are graduating a pair of seniors from this year’s run.
Despite graduating during this academic year, Morris plans to utilize the last year of eligibility she has to hopefully guide TLU further.
“We have such a young team with so much potential and so much talent,” Morris said. “I can’t imagine accomplishing anything less than greatness next year.
“The biggest room in a house is the room for improvement. That’s the quote I think that encompasses our team and our mentality, that there’s always something we can improve on. Next year, we want to get the bid to go to nationals or compete for nationals.”
