This is a Christmas story.
If all goes according to plan, it will also be a Thanksgiving story and in time, a back-to-school story.
Six families in Matagorda County and the surrounding area were able to spend $500 for their holiday needs at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Bay City last December.
The number should increase to 10 to 12 families this December.
I’m not going to tell you the person responsible for the Holiday Cheer Giveaway because he wishes to remain anonymous.
I will say the gifts are paid for by the 4th & 1 Foundation, which was created by the person and his wife.
“I was sitting there with my wife one day and I was thinking about all these different cities I’ve been and naturally you get plugged into the community and do certain things to help that community,” he said. “I was thinking about all the different places I’ve lived and different areas where I volunteered my time. I started to think about starting a non-profit, which is something my wife and I kind of had a passion for.”
The name of the foundation came from the donor’s connection with athletics.
“I started thinking about a name and I came up with 4th and 1 and the whole meaning behind that was I look at the game of football,” he said. “That’s an extremely important critical down in a game. A fourth-and-one situation in a game is one of the most important that ever existed.”
The 4th & 1 Foundation is currently a family affair, which makes sense since the donor learned about the importance of giving back to the community at home.
“First off, growing up the foundation of it comes from my mother and dad,” he said. “There wasn’t a moment growing up where I didn’t see them constantly trying to be of assistance in some way. That was something that was instilled in me. If you can, find a way to be a blessing to somebody else.
“Then, there was my wife,” he added. “She has the biggest heart of anybody I’ve ever seen. I don’t think I’ve ever met a person who has put herself second bigger than her. A combination of those factors has made this a passion of mine.”
To make Matagorda County residents aware of the giveaway, notices have been passed out in area churches, elementary and middle schools. You can see details and how to apply or suggest a recipient in the info box in this article.
Helping people during the Christmas holiday was the logical place for the foundation to start, but the donor sees it as only the beginning of something far greater.
“I look at the things we’re trying to do is provide assistance for the people in need and pretty soon we want to get going is a Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless,” he said. “Those are things I think are critical moments in society. We wanted to tie that into what we want this to represent. Fourth-and-one is a critical moment in a game and the 4th & 1 Foundation is going to be there in critical moments for those who are less fortunate.”
