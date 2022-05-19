For high school athletes, being able to play at the next level is a dream come true. That dream was fulfilled for four Victoria East seniors Thursday afternoon.
The four baseball players each made their collegiate commitments official during a ceremony in front of their peers in the East gym.
Caden Mozisek and teammate Josh Shannon will be heading to LeTourneau University in Longview. Andrew Rivera will attend TCS Postgrad in McKinney while Alex Leos is heading to Holy Patriot University in Beaumont.
“These kids are going to be able to check that box off in their career as they go to the next level. This is something you dream about as a kid. To have these four kids check that box, it’s very rewarding not only as a coach, but as a program as well,” said East baseball coach Wes Kolle.
Mozisek, a three-year letterman who played multiple positions, was an all district performer on the field as well as an academic all-district and all-state student in the classroom while playing for East.
“It’s always been my goal and dream to play at the next level. I’m really excited to see what LeTourneau has to offer and at what level they play,” said Mozisek. “I’d also like to thank my family, God, and my coaches for helping me on this journey.”
Leos will be joining a brand new Holy Patriot program and is excited about the opportunity.
“It’s a huge blessing and I’m grateful for this opportunity. I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and everyone who believed in me,” Leos commented.
Shannon played first base for the Titans this year, earning all-district honorable mention as well as academic all-district during his high school career.
“I’m very excited. I’d like to thank God for this opportunity to go and show LeTourneau what I got. We visited the campus last week and liked it a lot. I think it’s a perfect fit for me,” said Shannon. “I’d like to thank my parents, family, teammates, coaches and everyone who helped me along the way.”
Rivera’s route will be a tad different as he will attend TCS Postgrad, a program that specializes in player development. Rivera will spend a year working on his game while taking courses at Collin County Community College. TCS plays a full schedule that allows the players to not lose a year of eligibility as they take nine hours of class.
“They have a lot to offer as far as the TCS Postgrad process goes. I feel like it’s the perfect place for me for where I’m at in my career,” said Rivera. “I’d like to thank my family, coaches, friends and everybody who helped me get to where I am today. I especially would like to thank my parents for all of their support.”
