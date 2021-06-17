Four Weimar softball players were named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State team for Class 2A.
Juniors catcher Skylar Heger and shortstop Malarie Mican and sophomore pitchers Paige Pavlu and Reagan Wick were the players selected.
The four helped lead Weimar to a 40-2 record and the Class 2A state semifinals, losing 1-0 to eventual state champion Stamford.
Schulenburg senior Erica Otto and Shiner senior Kylie Michalec were also selected to represent Class 2A. Both were unanimous first team all-district selections in District 29-2A.
Schulenburg went 13-12, beating District 30-2A champion Refugio 2-1 in bi-district before losing to Three Rivers in the area round.
Shiner went 21-9 and reached the regional quarterfinals, falling to district rival Ganado.
Karnes City junior Reagan Johnson was the lone area selection in Class 2A. Johnson was named Defensive MVP in District 27-3A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.