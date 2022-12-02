SAN MARCOS — Isaiah Avery wasn’t the primary receiver when Refugio elected not to punt on a fourth-and-12 from its own 13-yard line with 4:18 left in the fourth quarter.
But Avery was confident he could get open and quarterback Kelan Brown could deliver the ball.
“The play wasn’t designed for me at the beginning,” Avery said. “I told Kelan, ‘You have to have trust in me. You have to have faith in me.’ I held my own and I told Key, ‘He can’t guard me.”
Brown found Avery for the decisive 87-yard touchdown catch in the Bobcats’ 27-21 Class 2A regional final win over Shiner on Friday night at Rattler Stadium.
Refugio improved to 13-1 and moved into the semifinals against Timpson, a 34-13 winner over Cooper. The semifinal game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Berry Center in Cypress.
“The play was a corner-post to Chai (Whitmire),” Brown said.”I just had to stay confident. I saw him (Avery) open so I hit him and he made a play and he’s a great athlete.”
Avery caught the ball on the Shiner sideline and shed the defender before racing to the end zone with 4:04 remaining.
“I wanted to stay as close to the sideline as possible just in case I fumbled or anything,” Avery said. “I gave him a little move and I got off of him.”
With Shiner leading 21-19, Refugio head coach Jason Herring decided to go for the first down even after drawing a 5-yard illegal procedure penalty that pushed the Bobcats farther back.
Refugio had gone for a first down on a fourth-and-one from their 11-yard line that resulted in a touchdown run by Eziyah Avery in the Bobcats 38-27 victory over Shiner in District 15-2A play.
“I felt like if we punted it they were just going to nickel and dime us,” Herring. “We had two timeouts left and they were up and they were going to win the game. Last time, everyone said ‘I can’t believe you called that fourth-and-one from your own 11.’ There was never a question. The question was what play was I going to call.”
Refugio had to resort to big plays because Shiner (11-3) controlled the ball for 35 minutes and 25 seconds and ran 67 plays to 33 for Refugio.
“Probably the worst thing that happened to us tonight is we lost the coin flip,” Herring said. “Shiner took the ball and was really smart while they were fresh and just took the ball and wore our defense out and shoved it down our throat. They used what we used against them the last time. The strategy of keeping our athletes off the field.”
Shiner’s Dalton Brooks rushed 30 times for 155 yards, but was limited to eight carries in the second half after injuring his knee.
“When this is your lifestyle, you put it all on the line every chance you get,” Brooks said. “I came back in and risked that and the Lord stayed on my side and it didn’t get worse.”
Shiner scored on runs of 2 yards by Beck Bishop and 9 yards by Trace Bishop, and quarterback Ryan Peterson threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Muhlstein.
“That’s a tribute to our offense,” said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker. “We challenged our offensive linemen. They knew what they had to do. They had to come out and win the line of scrimmage and we were able to get some drives together and keep moving the chains and keep the clock running in our favor.”
The Bobcats scored on a 96-yard kickoff return by Bland, and a 42-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Ernest Campbell. But Refugio missed the second extra point and went to halftime trailing 14-13.
“I think our kids did a good job for the most part of getting to the football and wrapping up,’ Boedeker said. “We gave ourselves a chance to win the ballgame. We just came up a little short.”
After Shiner went up 21-13, Refugio scored on an 18-yard run by Jordan King, but missed the two-point conversion with 10:53 left in the fourth quarter.
Refugio's winning drive followed a defensive snap that resulted in a 63-yard punt by Peterson.
Peterson hooked up with Drew Wenske for 41 yards on the first play of the Comanches’ final possession to move into Refugio territory.
But on fourth-and-two from the Refugio 26, King broke through the line and knocked the ball out of Peterson’s hand.
Shiner recovered but Refugio took over on downs and ran out the clock.
“I think it all starts in the summer when the coaches are trying to get us mentally stronger and physically stronger,” Avery said. “It helps in games like tonight.”
NOTES: Refugio leads the series 8-3...Two-time defending state champion Shiner had a string of 15 consecutive playoff wins end...The Comanches' last playoff loss was to Refugio in the 2019 regional semifinals.