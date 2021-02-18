WOODSBORO — The outlook tilted toward the positive side for Cuero when Ibree Coe started the fourth quarter with a driving layup.
The Lady Gobblers took a 35-33 lead with 7:29 remaining in its Class 4A area playoff game against Rockport-Fulton on Thursday night at the Eagle Dome.
But that was the last field goal Cuero would make and its season came to an end in a 45-36 loss to the Lady Pirates.
“The difference was the fourth quarter,” Coe said. “I feel like we didn’t execute as much as Rockport did. That’s what killed us. We weren’t aggressive like we usually are. In the first three quarters, we were aggressive and took them to the hole.”
Rockport-Fulton won its 17th straight game and improved to 19-4. The Lady Pirates will play the Boerne-Brazosport winner in the regional quarterfinal round.
Coe ended her Cuero (16-6) basketball career by scoring 18 points, but she was one of only three Lady Gobblers who scored.
Zha’Vanna Gray scored 10 points, and Charity Gray made two 3-pointers and had eight points.
“We just got cold at the wrong time,” said Cuero coach Amy Crain. “Credit them. That’s what I told the girls. They just executed a little bit better that last quarter and made more shots and made more stops. We got cold and couldn’t buy a bucket and that was the difference in the game.”
The Lady Pirates played a sagging zone defense and held Cuero’s post players scoreless.
“They swallowed them up down there,” Crain said. “They had some looks, but just couldn’t buy a bucket. Usually when one struggles, the other comes on. They were battling, they just couldn’t get them to go in.”
Cuero also got into foul trouble. Coe and post Ashley Price each had three fouls in the first half, and Coe picked up her fourth with 5:52 left in the fourth quarter.
Rockport-Fulton post Kaylee Howell took advantage of the Lady Gobblers’ foul situation and scored a game-high 23 points, many coming on drives to the basket.
“It hurt a lot because we all had three fouls by halfway through the fourth quarter,” Coe said. “We couldn’t play as aggressively on defense as we usually do and that just killed us.”
Cuero also struggled getting into its transition game in the fourth quarter.
“When you give up layups, it’s hard to get the ball out,” Crain said. “We were able to push it a few times. We were looking for it. We just didn’t have the opportunities or take advantage of them when we did.
“They slowed us down the first half with that little press and one of the things we talked about at halftime was just to attack it more,” she added. “Get to the middle with our quickness and look for easy transition buckets.”
Coe and Clayre Pullin will graduate, but the Lady Gobblers will return three starters next season.
“It was a good year and a good season for these girls,” Crain said. “They did a lot of really good things. They improved so much from the beginning. Yeah, we would like to go further, but it’s crunch time and the competition gets better. One bad quarter can cost you.”
Class 4A Area
Rockport-Fulton 45, Cuero 36
Points: (RF) Kaylee Howell 23, Mikyla Molina 3, Melissa Hernandez 3, Jordan Malone 8, Lilith Solis 8. (C) Ibree Coe 18, Charity Gray 8, Zha’Vanna Gray 10.
Halftime: Rockport-Fulton 22-21. 3-pointers: Molina, Malone, Hernandez, C. Gray 2. Records: Rockport-Fulton 19-4; Cuero 16-6.
