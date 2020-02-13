UHV men’s golf coach Christi Cano today announced the signing of Fredericksburg’s Jaxon Langford for the 2021 season.
Langford, a senior at Fredericksburg, has helped his team to back-to-back Class 4A state tournament berths. Last year he posted a team best 76-81-157 score at the state tournament. As a sophomore he posted rounds of 95-83-178 for the Billies at state.
He is a two-time individual district champion and has twice helped lead his team to district and regional titles.
He has succeeded in the classroom as well where he is on the A/B honor roll.
“I love the school,” Langford said on his commitment to UHV. “UHV has a great golf program and it is a perfect size school and great fit for me.”
Langford plans to major in business management with a minor in sports medicine while attending UHV.
