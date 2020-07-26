Hallettsville Sacred Heart will be under the direction of its fourth head football coach in four seasons.
Manny Freeland has resigned as athletic director and head football coach to become the offensive coordinator at Class 6A Alief Taylor.
“I’ve got nothing but love for Sacred Heart,” Freeland said. “I love the kids and everything else. I’m looking forward to my new opportunity.”
Freeland took over at Sacred Heart before the 2019 season after Brad Wright resigned after two games in the 2018 season. Wright replaced longtime coach Pat Henke before the 2018 season.
The Indians advanced to the TAPPS Division IV state final last season before losing to Shiner St. Paul and finishing with a 7-7 record.
Freeland spent the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator and head track and field coach at Dallas Roosevelt. He previously was the offensive coordinator under David Lucio at Louise and Tidehaven.
Freeland played quarterback at Edna and Wayland Baptist University, where he began his coaching career.
Under revised guidelines released by TAPPS on Thursday, Sacred Heart may start practices Sept. 8, and play its first game Sept. 28.
