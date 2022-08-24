Shiner and Ganado won’t be staring down Flatonia, Schulenburg and Weimar during district play this year.
But while the Comanches and Indians are not in District 13-2A, Division I, teams won’t get a reprieve with Hearne, Thorndale and Holland entering the fray this season.
All three went two rounds or further in the playoffs.
“Everybody in our district is very competitive,” said Flatonia coach Chris Freytag. “It’s going to take a team that’s prepared each week and a very focused team to get through the district and get in the playoffs.”
Schulenburg advanced to the regional semifinals, but has nine total starters back and a tough schedule.
“We went three rounds. So it’s harder to find opponents that want to play you in non-district,” said Schulenburg coach Walt Brock. “So we have a really tough non-district schedule with (Universal City) Randolph, Rogers, Burton and Poth. And we start district with Thorndale.”
Weimar is in its first year under Wade Griffin, who replaced Ryan McIver in the spring.
Griffin has been encouraged by the turnout in fall practices and hopes the Wildcats can make some noise despite being picked to finish last by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
“I think we have a bunch of hungry kids that are excited about playing football right now,” Griffin said. “I think we’ve seen the numbers through the summer and coming out for football this year are higher than they have been. I think there’s a little bit of buzz going on right now about football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.